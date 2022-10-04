LASU, scholars unite to bolster R&D

Funding of research component has dwindled – Bamiro

RESEARCH The need to deepen research and development in the university system was at the front burner for two days at the Lagos State University (LASU), where scholars, researchers, professionals and members of the academia gathered to chart a new direction for research and innovation

 VC: Challenges incapacitate varsities from effectively delivering mandates

‘ Knowledge, innovation as basic building blocks of any society’

There have been growing concerns over the current dearth of significant Research and Development (R&D) activities in the Nigerian university system, resulting in low cutting-edge research expected to leverage national socio-economic and political challenges of the country.

Given the critical role of Research and Development to the overall development of any nation, this has not brought about the desired great developments in the education sector and in the nation. Against this backdrop, several interventions had been put in place at all levels by the Federal Government through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), other governmental agencies and international organisations to change the dynamics in order to bolster research profile in Nigerian universities with a view to positioning the system on the path of global reckoning in Research and Development.

This is propelled by the need for drastic and far-reaching reforms in the education policies and programmes of the country being taken in universities to fully implement and focus extensively on research.

But, while the low funding has made this particular enterprise suboptimal, TETFund, as one its mandates is to provide support for research and development in the nation’s institutions, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology to boost research so as to promote national development.

As part of efforts to deepen a knowledge and innovation-driven economy, the Federal Government, through the agency in 2011 released N3 billion as seed money for research with an additional N1 billion in 2015; in 2019, the National Research Fund was transformed into an annual intervention and enlarged the funding envelope to N5 billion; whilein2020throughtheNRFgrant it was increased to N7.5 billion, and for 2021 it was jerked up to N8.5 billion subsequently to further enable it to intensify the funding of research activities.

According to the former TETFund Executive Secretary, Prof. Elias Bogoro, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) would be the expectednervecentreforNigeriatoachieve development, and hence this should be embraced by students and researchers.

Challenges

Apprising the development, stakeholders expressed consternation that there is currently no significant research and development activity in the country as most of the research that should have brought about great developments in the education sector and to the nation has not been able to be fully implemented because of challenge of funding which is a great handicap as huge investment in education that is currently lacking, will bring a greater increase in human capital and human resource.

To experts, this explains why, after almost a century of academic knowledge generationinhighereducationinstitutions, scientific breakthroughs remain rare, dictating the poor standing of Nigerian universities in global ranking among world universities and colleges.

Otherchallengesadducedforthedecline in research productivity in universities include lack of expertise, grant winning research proposal and writing skills; lack of mentorship, and majorly research equipment/facilities in the universities.

LASU’s concern

However, determined to change Research and Development narrative in the university, the Lagos State Universities (LASU), for two-days last week, assembled scholars, professionals, government functionaries and other members of the academia, who converged on the Ojo main campus of the university, to chart a new direction that would deepen national development through cuttingedge research and innovation.

It was the Fourth LASU Research and Innovation Fair, with the theme: “Repositioning the Nigeria University System for Global Relevance and CompetitivenessinLearning, Research, Innovation and Technology Transfer.”

The annual LASU fair is to further raisetheconsciousnessof theuniversity system to the need to upscale research and innovation profile, given the not too impressive showing of Nigerian universities in global rankings.

Key participants at the fair include the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of LASU Governing Council, Sir David Sunmoni; Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs Matter, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, who delivered the keynote address; former Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan, Emeritus Professor Olufemi Bamiro; pioneer Vice Chancellor of Redeemer’s University and Immediate Past President, Nigerian Academy of Science, Prof. Oyewale Tomori; and the Director General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Chinyere Almona, among others. Declaring open the fair, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji- Bello, described the theme as apt as statistics by the National Universities Commission (NUC) point to an urgent need for repositioning universities

This was as she expressed worry that in the 2022 Webometrics Universities Ranking, no Nigeria’s 200 universities (over 79 privately-owned, 43 federal and 48 state-owned) is ranked among the top 1,000 in the world.

“The highest ranked is the University of Ibadan at 1207,” the Vice- Chancellor said, regretting that the centre for world university ranking in its 2022 report could not rank any Nigerian university in the first 1000, while the highest ranked stands at 1172. While stating that the story is not much different in other universities rankings, Olatunji-Bello pointed out that though efforts were being made to change the narrative, the challenges facing the universities are not insulate from that of the society.

The Vice-Chancellor added: “In the last three to four decades, the Nigerian University System has been saddled with numerous perennial and increasing monumental challenges that include but not limited to poor infrastructural facilities, inadequate funding, brain drain, out-dated curriculum and inadequate research facilities, recurrent industrial actions, governance deficits as well as corruption, just to mention a few.”

The challenges, according to her, have to a large extent, incapacitated the ivory towers and prevented them from effectively delivering on their statutory mandates in the areas of teaching, research, community service and entrepreneurial skills acquisition.

The Vice Chancellor further lamented that these delivery failures had ultimately taken a toll on the global reputation, ranking and relevance of the Nigerian universities in the comity of institutions in the world, saying that despite the monumental challenges and the negative impact and efforts channelled at mitigating the attendant effects on the efficiency of the university system, there appears to be no ultimate solutions in sight.

It is in a bid to address these challenges she noted that LASU in last few years intensified effort in research and innovation culminating in the creation of the Directorate of Research Management and Innovation, the organisers of the annual research fair. To boost this effort, she recalled that the university Senate instituted a N5 million research grant for cutting edge multidisciplinary research in the university, adding that the Directorate of Research is working assiduously in placing LASU on the global research landscape, which has resulted in the several thousands of Dollars research grants won by some of the university researchers. “The Directorate is also responsible for reviewing research proposals and ensuring that our academics comply with current ethical considerations.

We want research to maintain its paramount position in Lagos State University as it is expected in every world class institution of higher learning,” she added. Consequently, the Vice Chancellor assured stakeholders that at the end of the fair, actionable blue-prints aimed at repositioning the Nigerian University System for economic prosperity and global relevance would be developed especially in these challenging and critical times of global economic melt-down and recession.

In her keynote address, Princess Orelope-Adefulire, said the annual fair complements the Mission of the University – “To provide qualitative education to the large population of Lagos state in particular and Nigeria as a whole,” even as she stated that it is aimed at contributing to the overall improvement and repositioning of Nigeria’s educational system. While declaring that quality education, knowledge and innovation are the basic building blocks of any society, she said “it is the best investment to build a healthy and sustainable society that will shape national and global prosperity.”

The Senior Special Assistant, who added that the 21st Century societies are facing the challenge of rapidly transform towards sustainability while balancing complex trade-offs between their ecological, social, and economic needs, however, pointed out that Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) is a recognised academic field in education research and practice, which gained much traction as a driver for attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to her, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals calls for an integrated approach to development, which recognises eradicating poverty in all its forms and dimensions; peace and conflict resolution; combating inequality within and among countries; preserving the planet; creating inclusive and sustainable economic growth; achieving full and productive employment and decent work for all women and men; and ensuring full gender equality and fostering social inclusion, are interdependent in a complex world.

Orelope-Adefulire, therefore, said the theme of the fair was in line with the spirit and intent of SDG-4 on ‘inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all,’ and specifically, Target 4.3 states that “By 2030, we ensure equal access for all women and men to affordable and quality technical, vocational, and tertiary education, including university.” “Investment in research for universities is crucial.

The availability of very little or no research and development funds (in some cases) also seems to worsen the situation, resulting in extreme difficulty to design and effectively implement high impact scientific research in our tertiary institutions.

Recommendations

Since several other SDGs emphasise innovation, partnership and knowledge transfer between and among nations, there is the need for strategic investments through the creation of relevant educational programmes; capacity building for academia; and provision of modern technology to improve access to learning that will enhance innovative approaches to research and development to achieve this.

Universities play an active and important role as custodians and leaders in teaching and learning; research and technological transfer, because the process of learning and acquisition of new knowledge has been the foundation for most ground-breaking inventions across all spheres of life.

To reduce the barriers if the nation truly wants to reposition the university system, there is the need for the collaborative efforts in a whole-of-society approach to enhance innovation, development and training, starting from the secondary level, as well as to tertiary education, including university, and to provide lifelong learning opportunities for all.

As a way forward to deepen research, the government, it was recommended, should scan an industrial sector, identify technological needs, and challenge Research & Development institutions to undertake necessary research and development for diffusion of solutions to the end users.

There must be a deliberate policy like in the case of the United Kingdom and South Africa, as it leads to an economic growth-oriented model referred to as the Triple Helix.

That the funding of the research component, which is primarily by the government allocation that has been dwindling with budget allocation to the universities mainly geared towards meeting the recurrent expenditure, should be improved. It workshop also suggested the need for the establishment of the National Innovation Fund to handle the Development/Proof of Concept (D), and application/ commercialisation (A) stages that take research products innovatively to the market.

Similarly, the need for interdisciplinary research collaboration on projects by senior academics at the level of a professor, with colleagues from different backgrounds, as well as researchers at the pinnacle of their academic career is also recommended.

The workshop also reiterated that S&T-based development through the transformation of scientificresearchanddevelopment into products and processes, with emphasis on the application of science, technology and researchdriven innovation remains the most viable and promising option for accelerated socio-economic development of our nation state.

This cannot be realised and should not be taken for granted, but rather through innovative and compelling efforts by all the collaborating partners; the government-academia-private sector.

Suggesting a new trajectory, participants called for innovative approach to curriculum development to achieve academic and industrial relevance; multidisciplinary/ interdisciplinary approach to Research & Development; review of university reward system; as well as establishment of a Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation to promote UNIP and entrepreneurship.

Besides, they recommended the establishment of research councils with focus on the identification and development of basic and development-oriented/industrybased research agenda to be funded by the government, private sector and donor agencies, and to fund Research & Development in the universities and research institutions.

As a step forward, the fair suggested ICT deployment through increasing investment in ICT infrastructure, as well as robust and well-regulated digital economy, On capacity build, the government must make significant investment in human and physical resources, private sector funding for Research & Development, as well as strategic alliances between Nigeria and other countries to build skills, and promote innovation and technology towards the needs of the country should be intensified.

In the area of smooth technology transfer to develop the industrial sector, the need for the government to promote reforms of IP regimes in order to facilitate technology transfer and build the industrial sector, and decentralised government agencies responsible for technology transfer, were also stressed. Under finance, the government, she recommended, could facilitate funding, and increase visibility of innovation systems through international networking.

Participants’ views

Meanwhile, in his presentation, titled: “Bridging the gap between the University and Industry in Knowledge Economy,” the former Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan, Emeritus Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Olufemi Bamiro, dwelt on the issues of globalisation, global competitiveness and industrial development; the challenges facing our industry; the consequences of not meeting these challenges; and how industry could meet the identified challenges; as well as the Triple Helix: The Real Partnerships and universityindustry partnership (UIP).

According to him, the growing realisation of the fact that the globalisation of world economies characterised by the “take-no-prisoner competition for markets and resources” has been posing serious challenges in the industrial sector, which to him, are best addressed through research-driven innovation.

