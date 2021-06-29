LASU student bags 21 years in prison for armed robbery, rape

An Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos Tuesday sentenced a student of the Lagos State University (LASU), Afeez Ogunbowale, to 21 years imprisonment for being involved in the armed robbery and rape of two female LASU students.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo sentenced him after finding him guilty of five counts of conspiracy, rape and armed robbery.

Justice Taiwo said that the prosecution was able to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt and that the two survivors were compelling in their testimony and were able to positively identify Ogunbowale as one of their assailants.

“The defendant is hereby sentenced to five years imprisonment for conspiracy, 21 years imprisonment each for the counts of armed robbery and 21 years imprisonment each for the counts of rape.

“The sentences are to run concurrently,” she said.

Upon hearing the sentence, Ogunbowale who had been suspended by LASU over the case, wept profusely at the dock.

The prosecution led by Mrs O.A Bajulaiye-Bishi said that the defendant committed the offence alongside others who are now at large on April 18, 2018, at the Okokomaiko area of Lagos.

“The defendant and his accomplices while armed with a gun, knife, machete and bottle robbed the two students in their off campus accommodation.

“They were robbed of their phones, power bank, earpiece, gold chain and N1, 200.

“The defendant and one of his accomplices who is still at large had unlawful sexual intercourse with the complainants.

“The offence contravenes Sections 260(1) and 297(2) (a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015,” she said.

Giving their testimonies on November 4, 2019, the two Muslim students, who were both wearing hijabs (Islamic garment which covers the body leaving the eyes uncovered) had revealed to the court that they had lost their virginities in the attack.

The witnesses said they were robbed by five men but were raped by two members of the gang – Ogunbowale and another, who is at large.

They said that they were able to positively identify Ogunbowale through Facebook and that they also belonged to the same faculty in school.

The complainants noted in their testimonies that when they confronted the convict at the police station, he had prostrated and begged for their forgiveness.

