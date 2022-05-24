Education

LASU takes free medical outreach to Lagos communities

As part of commitment to fulfill its core mandate of community service, the Lagos State University Directorate of Advancement (LASUDA), under its Free Medical Outreach Mission, has taken free medical and health programme to at Eredo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Epe community of the state.

 

The Free Medical Outreach Mission is the eighth edition and the fourth in the series under the Prof. ‘Yinka Okubena- Dipeolu-led Directorate of Advancement of the university. According to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji- Bello, the pioneer Director of the university’s Directorate of Advancement, the medical outreach is one of the strategies to enhance town and gown relationship of the university towards adding more values to the activities of the Directorate, as well as the internationalisation of academic programmes.

 

The edition was organised by LASUDA in conjunction with the Epe General Hospital, the Aladeshonyin of Odo Noforija Kingdom, Oba Babatunde Olaogun Ogunlaja, and supported by the Eredo LCDA. Speaking at the programme, the Executive Chairman, Eredo LCDA, Mr. Ismail Monsuru Akinloye, who was represented by the Vice Chairman, Adesanya Lateef lauded the Vice-Chancellor and his management team, the leadership of Epe General Hospital and the monarch for supporting the health programme.

 

He, however, noted that “health is wealth” and urged the people of the area to take advantage of the health programme, even as he encouraged them to always check their health status in order to ensure healthy living.

 

The Director of LASUDA, Prof. Okubena-Dipeolu, who praised the people for turning out in their large numbers for the health programme, also commended the Medical Director, Epe General Hospital, Dr. Sunday Oluseyi Adesola and others for their effort, support and contributions towards successful hosting of the eighth edition of the health programme.

 

On his part, Adesola advised the participants to present themselves for all the free medical tests available, and assured them that if there were cases that require referrals the medical officers would be glad to act without delay.

 

