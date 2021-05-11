LASU, TBU sign MOU on teaching GNS

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will boost the teaching of General Nigerian Studies (GNS) in the Triune Biblical University (TBU) Global Extension, Brooklyn in New York, United States of America has been signed between the Lagos State University (LASU) and the American university has been signed.

According to the Director, LASU Centre for General Nigerian Studies, Prof. Biodun Akinpelu, the Triune Biblical University (TBU) Global Extension, U.S.A through the MoU, has extended its instructional content interest to Nigeria through the Lagos State University, and specifically the Centre for General Nigerian Studies of the university.

The Director, in his speech, entitled: “A crucial turning point in educational delivery mechanism,” described the partnership as “an educational handshake between countries,” saying that the Triune Biblical University Global Extension had made its presence felt in a number of States in America, Europe and some countries in Africa.

“This is a priority that is indeed well placed, as LASU has proved itself over the years as a leading university, not only in Nigeria, but also in Africa,” he noted, adding that “our human capital and teaching-learning infrastructure stand LASU out in the competitive knowledge industry.”

While signing the document on behalf of LASU at the Conference Room, Raji Fashola Senate Building, the Acting Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Oyedamola Oke, lauded TBU for partnering the university and assured the American university that LASU would certainly give its best that could be regarded as international standard.

According to him, the MoU will give the opportunity to LASU lecturers to teach students of TBU GNS, stressing that through its Faculties, LASU would be able to give the university contents on General Nigerian Studies.

He said TBU’s contact to teach their students was in recognition of what LASU could deliver, saying in the next five years, online/ virtual learning will be the in-thing in the school system.

On his part, the Africa Representative at TBU, Dr. Maurice Azubuike, said the university is presently in over 12 countries in Africa, including Benin Republic, Togo, South Africa, Uganda, Kenya, among others, saying: “By the time we came to the LASU, we found out the facilities that they have since we lack the facilities.

So, the need to associate with LASU and use their facilities became inevitable.” “We are very happy today that we have succeeded in achieving that goal.

We believe that with this success, we are going to reach out to the entire Africa, especially here in Nigeria because our goal has been to see that we provide mass education to Nigerian citizens,” he added.

On mass education and how to reach out those in the rural areas, he recalled that TBU had been able to conduct convocation and matriculation for its students in Lagos State University, while it had also been able to produce over 600 matriculating and graduating students on those two occasions.

