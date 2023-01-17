The Lagos State University (LASU) School of Transport and Logistics Team, has won the Volvo Research & Educational Foundation (VREF) grant, valued at SEK500,000 (Swedish Krona approximately $50,000).

The LASU Team from the School, led by the former Dean, Prof. Samuel Odewumi, also has other co-Researchers including Prof Kazeem Adebiyi from LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, who is currently the Rector of The Polytechnic Ibadan; Prof Abane Albert from Department of Geography and Regional Planning, University of Cape Coast Ghana; Prof Gituro Wainaina, Business and Management Sciences Department, University of Nairobi, Kenya and Prof. Karen Lucas from the School of Environment, Education and Development (SEED) at The University of Manchester, United Kingdom as the Lead Consultant. Addressing journalists on the research grant, Odewumi said that the research is part of efforts by scholars to redirect transport situations in the country and Africa by extension.

For the School to have won the grant, the don said that the grant is usually announced globally two or three times annually for which research proposals are submitted, while the proposals the meet the objectivities and criteria are selected for the grant.

While saying that the LASU School of Transport and Logistics has a compact team of research scholars, insisted that there were so many problems in the transport sector, as it affects the people’s life, and thus critical to human survival. LASU team wins Volvo Foundation research grant “The School was established as part of efforts to find solutions to transport issues in Lagos State.

As we know, Lagos is a laboratory of transport problems,” he said, adding that the idea and task of the School is to stay ahead of the transport situation in Lagos through cutting-edge research which the school had already embarked on. With the theme of the research, “Comparative Study of Water and Road Traffic Crashes in Selected Cities in Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya,” the research will focus on transport issues in the three countries.

The research, according to Odewumi, is to interrogate what are the numbers of accidents and casualties on the roads and waterways of the selected coastal cities?; what are the causes and patterns of the accidents?; what are the differences and similarities in the data among the cities and between the two modes; what are the differences and similarities in the safety regulatory framework in the three countries

Besides, the study, according to him, would examine the phenomena of travel accidents on the roads and waterways of three selected cities in West and East Africa; study of road traffic crashes are extensive, but studies on accidents on waterways are rarer; cities with water bodies have urban forms with peculiar safety and environmental challenges; safety policies are usually well formulated and regularly communicated to enlighten citizens, but this is less so for water transportation, especially for the local artisanal boat and ferry operators mostly patronized by the urban poor, and hence accidents are common with many of them unreported.

Therefore, the study, he further explained, would seek to obtain the number, pattern, causes, injuries and fatalities of road and water accidents in the selected cities of study; look at the perennial congestion in these cities which creates regular situation of crashes that are costing a lot of lives and property.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...