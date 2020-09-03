News

LASU unfolds roadmap for resumption

Against the backdrop of a directive by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu that state-owned higher institutions would reopen on September 14, Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. ‘Lanre Fagbohun has said that members of staff would be trained in on COVID- 19 pandemic basic precautions.

This, the Vice-Chancellor said adequate measures had been put in place to ensure regular hand-washing through provision of automated hand-washing facilities and barometer buckets on campus and compulsory use of face masks as the university’s Director of Health Services had already provided waiting areas and well-ventilated consulting rooms to ensure a hitch-free resumption of students and staff.

Fagbohun, who spoke on a magazine programme anchored on Eko 89.7 FM radio monitored in Lagos, however, rolled out the scheduled phasing resumption of students based on the roadmap on resumption submitted to the state government by the university. The Vice-Chancellor, who said that the students would resume in phases this month, further explained that 400, 500 and 600-Level students would first resume for two months of intensive academic work before other levels of students would resume. He said: “The 400, 500 and 600-Level students would resume for the duration of two months with intensive lectures starting from 9a.m to 3p.m daily for those that live off-campus.”

