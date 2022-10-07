LASU, University of Pittsburgh partner on MAC, others

Lagos State University (LASU) yesterday struck a partnership deal with another topflight American University, the University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) on the commencement of a Manufacturing Assistance Centre (MAC) and other areas of education and research. The signing of the partnership deal was performed at the Lagos State University. One of the products of the partnership is the Manufacturing Assistance Centre (MAC), a centre equipped to train engineering students and graduates in various skills to contribute to the manufacturing industry in Nigeria.

The host and visiting teams as well as did a tour of the facility, which is currently under construction at the Epe Campus of LASU. Also on the touring crew were officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria, funders of the project, and the Lagos State Government on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Apart from the MAC, the partnership between LASU and Pitt covers areas of research projects in fields of mutual interest, exchange of academic publications and reports, sharing of innovative teaching methods and course designs, partnership to organise symposia, workshops and conferences, the opportunity for students and faculty development and exchange, amongst others.

