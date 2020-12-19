News

LASU, US varsity to establish Business School

The Lagos State University (LASU) management and United State varsity, Cornell University, have signed a partnership agreement to establish a Business School to mentor Nigerians towards discovery of available business ideas and opportunities within their reach.

Under the partnership, Cornell University, a private and statutory Ivy League research university in New York, USA, and LASU would be exposing students to opportunities and solve societal challenges particularly in the country.

At a short signing ceremony held yesterday and witnessed by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, virtually, both institutions expressed their joy on the partnership.

Sanwo-Olu, in his remarks at the event facilitated by Office of his Special Adviser on Education, disclosed that the State Government had donated a building and a piece of land in Victoria Island axis of the state for the takeoff of the Executive Collaborative Programme in the state.

The governor added that building would be completed in 12 months to aid the quick take-off of the academic partnership in the state.

Sanwo-Olu stressed that the partnership programme would possibly leapfrog the state as well as boost education, technology ecosystem of Lagos beyond imagination.

To aid the initiative, the state governor stated that his administration has expanded the capacity of the after-school job initiative to accommodate needs of students in eight public tertiary institutions across the state.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, who commended both institutions for accepting the initiative, described it as an avenue to boost learning in the state.

Wahab added that the partnership would further propel LASU to the summit of Nigeria varsity ranking and make it destination for learners in African sub-saharan region.

In his response, the Vice Provost for External Education and Executive Director e-Cornell, Prof. Paul Krause, appreciated the State government’s partnership with Cornell University and pro-activeness in the education sector, just as he hoped for the best result in the partnership.

He, however, offered the Sanwo-Olu an open invitation to come to Cornell to give a speech anytime between May and October, 2021.

Also present at the virtual meeting were Special Adviser on Innovation and Technology, Tubosun Alake, LASU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, Senior Vice President Enterprise for the US institution, Jim Morris and Cordinator, LASU/Cornell Partneship, Adefemi Yekini, and others.

