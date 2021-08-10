LASU: VC appointment crisis not yet over

‘All rigmarole is towards predetermined answer’

Special Adviser: It’s within exclusive jurisdiction of Council

 Stakeholders: Still hasty to foresee a win-win situation in crisis

UNCERTAINTY

Many education pundits, who had believed that with the reconstitution of a new Governing Council for the Lagos State University (LASU) the selection process for the appointment of the ninth substantive Vice-Chancellor will sail through smoothly after the last two failed exercises, may have a rethink

Kayode Olanrewaju

The crisis rocking the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, over the appointment of its 9th substantive Vice-Chancellor is yet to be over. Stakeholders, who had thought the recent reconstitution of the university’s Governing Council by the Governor of Lagos State and Visitor to the institution, Bajide Sanwo-Olu, would address all the grey areas over the selection process for appointment a new Vice-Chancellor, may well be having a rethink.

With the resignation of a newly elected member of the Joint Senate and Council Committee, Prof. Fidelis Njonkama, over issues of the criteria for the selection of new Vice-Chancellor, the university may be in for another round of troubles.

Following the cancellation of the selection processes over allegations of overwhelming irregularities, the governor had on March 31, 2021 appointed a Special Visitation Panel headed by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of Ekiti State University (EKSU) and former Vice-Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof. Bamitale Omole.

The Panel’s terms of reference, according to the governor, had included; “addressing and bringing an end to the lingering crisis in the appointment of a new vice-chancellor of the Lagos State University, as well as to ensure fairness and transparency in the selection of a new vice-chancellor for the state university.”

Based on its recommendations which were contained in a 60-page report submitted on May 10, 2021, Governor Sanwo-Olu ordered the immediate dissolution of LASU Governing Council and removal of the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council, Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo, over alleged flagrant violations of the extant laws and regulations guiding the appointment of a Vice-Chancellor for the institution.

The governor directed the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oyedamola Oke, and management of the institution to elect new Council members from the Senate, with a proviso that members of the Joint Council and the Senate Committee who participated in previous two failed selection exercises be exempted from participating in the new process.

The Registrar and Secretary to the Council, Olayinka Amuni, was also directed to proceed on leave with immediate effect till the end of the process for the appointment of the vicechancellor, having allegedly failed to advise the Joint Council and Senate Committee against taking some perceived wrong decisions, which were said to be against the provisions of the law during the two failed exercises of 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, July 8, 2021, the governor inaugurated the reconstituted new Governing Council and appointed a former Accountant General for the state, Sir David Olabanji Sunmoni, as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman.

But, the Visitor, however, returned 12 other members of the previous Prof. Ninalowo-led Council, as only the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of the Council was removed. The 13-member Governing Council was admonished to strictly ad- here to due process, extant laws of the university and to be fair to all contenders.

The inauguration of the new Council, the governor said: “Signals a new chapter of progress and resolution of issues surrounding the appointment of a substantive Vice Chancellor for the university.”

He charged the Council as the supreme governing authority of the university, among other responsibilities, to activate the process for the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor for the university, but to be guided by the lessons from past events and ensure strict adherence to relevant laws, guidelines and procedures.

With this charge, the Joint Selection of Council and Senate Committee two weeks ago, rolled out a fresh advertisement published in some national dailies, titled: “Internal and External Advertisement for the Post of Vice- Chancellor,” in consonance with the relevant provisions of the Lagos State University Law 2004 and 2015 (as amended).

The advertisement recommended that candidates for the appointment of the ninth substantive Vice-Chancellor of the university should have a deep understanding of the terrain, operations of the university as well as provide strategic vision and leadership to propel Lagos State University as a foremost University in Nigeria, with world-wide recognition.

The advertisement specified that applicants for the position should meet the following criteria: must be a proven and successful manager of human and material resources; must be a distinguished scholar of the rank of a full Professor of at least 10 years standing as at the date of this publication with 15 years of teaching and research experience in the university system; must possess an Academic Doctorate (PhD) Degree or Doctor of Medicine (MD); and must have supervised PhD students, among other criteria.

Other criteria also specified that such candidates must have a proven track record of university administration and management as well as proven evidence of leadership quality; must have national and international exposure beyond academics and must be a distinguished world-class personality; must be a goal-getter and must see fund-raising as a major strategy for sustaining the autonomy of the University.

It also states that he/she must have good grasp of Information and Communication Technology skills and appreciate its significance in the contemporary knowledge industry and the ICT driven society; must be a strategic thinker with passion and zeal for excellence, creativity and innovation in higher education; must enjoy excellent physical and mental health, with verifiable certificates to that effect; must command high respect of his/her colleagues and be grounded in the finest academic tradition.

The candidate must be a visionary leader capable of sustaining university prominence in the 21st century; must possess the ability to sustain harmony between Council, other organs of the university administration, staff and students on one hand and between the university and the host communities on the other hand; must demonstrate capacity and requisite skills to lead and inspire principal officers, senior management staff and other staff at all levels to realize the core objectives and mandates of the university; must be a very resourceful per sonality with initiative, vision and drive for sustaining the accelerated pace of development of the university; must be morally upright and of impeccable rectitude; and must not be above 65 years of age on assumption of duty as the 9th substantive Vice-Chancellor, if appointed.

However, the requirement for an Academic Doctorate (PhD) Degree or Doctor of Medicine (MD), just as it was before now, has also formed the basis of the current controversy.

Prof. Njonkama, a former Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university had last week resigned his membership of the Joint Governing Council and Senate Selection Committee, the body midwifing the process, after he failed to convince the Governing Council to include Postgraduate Medical Fellowship (one of the contentious issues that bogged the previous selection process) as one of the criteria for the appointment of a substantive Vice-Chancellor for the university.

But the two other representatives of the university’s senate on the committee- Adenike Boye and Joseph Olagunju, are still members of the Council. However, sources close to the government and the university, who declined to be mentioned, told New Telegraph that it would be a bit hasty to foresee a win-win situation in the crisis.

According to them, the whole game is to clear all obstacles for the emergence of one of the candidates, Prof. Olatunji-Bello.

They, however, argued that the former Pro-Chancellor/ Chairman of Council, Prof. Ninalowo, was seen to be too stubborn to do the job “hatchet job”, “and that was why he is the only one dropped from the previous Council.”

The sources further said: “The coast is now very clear for her to emerge except something goes terribly wrong, or awfully right. The former Chairman thought since the merit template he employed to select former Vice-Chancellor, Fagbohun, worked so well for LASU he got fixated on it ignoring the dynamics of political appointments such as LASU Vice-Chancellor.

“We are very confident that the process will sail through because Prof. Olatunji-Bello will surely be among the top three from which the Visitor is free to pick. With the new conditions, there won’t be more than five (plus or minus 1) candidates for the interview.

“You know there were really no hitches in the last two exercises, but for the fact that it did not produce the “anointed” candidate. All the rigmarole is working towards a predetermined answer.”

The source, however, said most of the candidates possess the wherewithal to run the university smoothly and urged the government to allow a level playing ground.

The source added; “We must mention that Prof. Olatunji- Bello has all it takes to do well as LASU Vice-Chancellor. She may not be a roaring success like Fagbohun considering the depth from where Fagbohun picked LASU. What will work well for her is that the state government will have no choice but to provide the fund to assuage LASU community

“On the issue of indigeneship, I know there will be serious uproar, but if the resistance is not well coordinated it will be ignored and after sometime it will die down.

The solution to deal with the issue is to mandate the present Council Chairman to ensure she comes first in the interview, which is not too difficult because he knows why he is there.

“So once she comes first the slogan will be that they picked the number one. And, once she comes first there will be a new sentiment in her favour.

“The game is on. Besides the opposition of indigenes, the opposition of Medical people will be hot on the plate and some wild cards may emerge. And, there may be an approach to the Court to arrest the current process.”

New Telegraph learnt that an emergency Senate meeting was held on August 6 to discuss Prof Njonkama’s resignation and also to shop for his replacement. The emergency Senate, New Telegraph reliably gathered later resolved to conduct fresh election today, August 10, to elect the replacement into the selection committee.

Meanwhile, contacted if with the new Council, the fresh selection process would be able to midwife the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor for the university, the Special Adviser on Education to the Governor, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, said: “I know it is within the exclusive jurisdiction of the Governing Council to carry out the selection process, and from all indications they are on course as the advert was put out last week.”

On his part, the Chairman of the university chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Dr. Ibrahim Bakare said that though he did not want to comment on the issue presently, the Congress of the union would appraise the process so as to speak on the development.

The union leader, however, insisted that the union for now would not want to further heat the polity or campus in view of the crisis and hues the appointment of the vice-chancellor has generated in the university in the last few months.

However, one major obstacle the state government has to contend with in the appointment of a vice-chancellor for the university is that of indigeneship tussle.

The Lagos State chapter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other groups in the state had called the state governor to prioritise the issue of indigeneship as part of criteria for the choice of who becomes the next vicechancellor of LASU.

The party, while noting that all the intrigues playing out at the moment were well known, noted that it would like to pull its total support for any of the shortlisted indigenes contesting for the highest post in the institution.

“For peace, harmony and a sense of belonging for Lagosians, we in the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, would like to pull our total support for any of the shortlisted indigenes contesting for the post of the next vicechancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU).

