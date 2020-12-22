LASU VC gives scorecard, warns against ‘toxic minority’

Fagbohun: Beware of ‘toxic minority’ in varsity

Council chair, others: Fagbohun best to happen to LASU

 Ex-VCs: No LASU VC met his achievements

STEWARD SHIP

In less than 20 days, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun will bid farewell to the university as the eighth substantive Vice- Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU). For more than two hours, last week, he presented the scorecard of his five-year single term during his valedictory lecture

After five years of holding forte as the eighth substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and a Professor of Environmental Law is set to bow out of office. His five-year single term will expire in January next year. For more than two hours, last Friday, Fagbohun stood before key stakeholders in the university project to render an account of his stewardship, which he described as tough, but rewarding. It was at the first Valedictory Lecture series of the university to be organised by the institution for outgoing Vice-Chancellors. Relishing his five-year tenure, Fagbohun, who said what he did not realise on assumption of office, was the depth of the practical implication of the several years of ugly developments in the university, however, expressed gratitude to God that he was leaving the university, a happy man. According to him, the story of LASU has todaychangedfrom thatof aninstitutionof disenchantmenttoauniversityof reckoning nationally and globally. Fagbohun, in the last five years had successfully embedded peace within the system; gave the university positive visibility nationally and globally; deepened teaching, research and community service; as well as turned quality assurance and excellence into a culture. Amid cheers and ovation, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, presentedhis 85-page valedictory lecture, entitled: “LASU: My Stewardship – The Project.

The People.

The Transformation.” In spite of the daunting tasks before him, he recalled that on assumption of office he did not shy away from the fact that the university had challenges. Fagbohunstressedthat LASUregrettably had far too often been derailed by disunity, incoherence of purpose and the pursuit of mundane primordial interests.

Given the challenges his new administration inherited, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor recalled: “We have for selfish personal gains undermined one another and pursued the model of appeasing ourselves for the short term to the detriment of the primary objectives of our great institution and our long-term performance. I dare say that if we keep on this path, the ultimate narration of our story will be one of self-destruction.

We are all culpable in this macabre dance of emptiness that has left in its trail, a legacy of ugly developments.”

To change the narrative and move the institution away from the inherent trajectory, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor noted that the return of the university to the path of reckoning and greatness became his administration’s top priority.

Towards this end, his administration in 2016 initiated five strategic imperatives, tagged: “A New Dawn at LASU,” which was at the root of the conceptual and practical shift that the university has continued to keep, as the key to its transformation that has kept it on the path as an asset to the state, the country and the global community.

As part of success and achievement of the university system, Fagbohun told his audience and stakeholders that currently the university had been certified by the World Bank, Association of African Universities, and the National Universities Commission, as an Africa Centre of Excellence for Innovative and Transformative STEM Education (ACEITSE).

Basking in the euphoria of his administration’s achievements, he noted that LASU had not only recorded commendable performance in THE World University Rankings 2021 (501 – 600 band out of 1527 institutions from 93 countries), as the Second Best University in Nigeria, but would aggressively improve on this ranking.

To him, within the private sector, LASU is today receiving extensive supportive partnerships with employers, corporate training organisations, professional mentors and sponsors, while the products of the institution no longer suffer humiliation of rejection by private and public organisations.

Through his administration’s efforts, he pointed out that the students had consistently been excelling in national and international competitions, especially sports, academics and other social engagements, saying LASU has continued to benchmark its activities by excellence measured by national and international standards.

The five strategic imperatives, which he also described as “the therapies that turned the page of crisis and ensured the transformation of New LASU,” according to him, are restoring peace to the university; fostering high-level scholarship and creating new knowledge; consolidate on previous gains; development of clear road-mapforattracting funds; andmaking LASU a valued partner to the Lagos State Government and the nation.

“Such was the vision captured in what I called the Green Book, which has translated into what we see today as the Lagos State University,” Fagbohun noted, saying that the path to realising this transformational agenda required that they organised series of meetings and fora where he enunciated the goals and strategies for implementing the five strategic imperatives.

With the backing of the management, Fagbohun, who said he interacted and visited about 27 former Vice- Chancellors for their counseling and mentorship, noted that the members of management were able to share with respected colleagues, administrative tools and practical acts that are critical to building a celebrated academic institution.

While lauding the university Governing Council led by the Pro-Chancellor/ Chairman of Council, Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo for concern at moving the university forward, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, pointed out that one of the critical tasks of the Council was how to quickly put in place another Strategic Plan to replace the 2010-2015 Strategic Plan, which expectedly was to serve as the compass anchoring the vision of the Vice-Chancellor.

However, despite efforts to galvanise the development of the system, the Vice-Chancellor regretted that some few group in the university, under the guise of unionism, whom he tagged as “Toxic Minority” were bent on pulling down the university’s wheel of progress at all cost for selfish motive.

Fagbohun hinted: “Notwithstanding these lofty heights we have attained, it is not yet totally Uhuru. It is disheartening that dislodged entrenched interests, who hitherto were benefitting from the instability and crisis that was LASU continued to aggressively seek ways to cripple the peace.

This ‘toxic minority’ are still very much alive, and it is therefore of extreme importance that I sound this alarm so that we all can remain vigilant.” Giving his five-year scorecard, Fagbohun listed some of his administration’s and initiatives introduced between 2016 and 2020, which helped to elevate his tenure to include the monthly breakfast meetings with student leaders; quarterly students Town Hall meetings with members of management, Provost, Deans and Directors to respond to questions from students; introduction of the smart bike sharing initiative and lifestyles technology (Awa Bike) for ease of movement within the campus, among others. In the area of academics, Fagbohun said the achievements include academic promotion of qualified employees, which had not only stagnated, but also generated uneasiness and tension in the university.

To address the issue of non-promotion of staff, his administration between 2016 when he assumed office till date, no fewer than 445 were promoted in the senior cadre of Graduate Assistant to Senior Lecturers and Professorial, while in the non-academic staff junior cadre 903 staff were promoted; and in the CONNUNAS senior cadre, some 1,346 staff were promoted in the years under review.

Meanwhile, for the first time in the history of LASU, the university had a seamless and stable academic calendar between 2016 and today, as the staff unions only went on strike for one day and half to agitate for September 2020 payment of the minimum wage.

Fagbohun noted that for LASU, the cost of the several years of unending conflict and crisis had without doubt been quite significant, regretting that the unenviable track record of conflicts and crisis stunted its growth and development.

“This was why my administration was aggressive in decisively dealing with underlying issues of injustice, inequality and exclusion within the system,” he stressed.

According to him, since the goal of the administration at the starting point in January 2016 was to achieve high level creative and scholastic performance for both academic staff and students, over 170 lectures/seminars/conferences/ workshops were delivered/ organised across our faculties, schools and college; with 25 inaugural lectures delivered; and no fewer than 11 active international partnerships were signed; 35 active local partnerships were endorsed, as well as 21 others focused on entrepreneurship were executed.

The university’s academic programmes were increased from 65 to 70; with 63 fully accredited (90 per cent) by the NUC and other professional bodies, two with interim accreditation (2.9 per cent), five with initial accreditation (7.1 per cent), and none with denied accreditation.

To the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, the five programmes we met with denied accreditation in 2016 are now accredited. Under his watch, the Centre for General Nigerian Studies (CGNS) was not only strengthened, the university established and commenced operations of the Open and Distance Learning and Research Institute (ODLRI); while the Directorate of Research Management and Innovation was also established and commenced operations, as well.

The university also established and commenced operations of the Directorate of Quality Assurance to promote quality standards in the performance of all university activities through monitoring and evaluation; while establishment and commencement of operations of the Directorate of Linkages, Partnerships and Collaborations was also achieved.

The administration’s achievements include the institution of the LASU Research Fair with the maiden edition held on September 3, 2019; commencement of LASU Conversion Programme for HND holders; establishment and commencement of operations of the LASU Career Development Centre (LCDC) geared to assist students in carving a niche in the global frontiers of different endeavours of engagement, and to track and support the alumni.

Also, establishment of Molecular Biology Laboratory at the College of Medicine, which was endowed by Mr. Remi Makanjuola and had been formally accredited as COVID-19 testing Centre by Lagos State Government.

Fagbohun hinted that the university sponsored 266 academic and non-academic members to attend local and international conferences; 66 leading scholars benefitted from research grants from TETFund and other research funding opportunities; acquired 20,802 volumes of books (13,612 were purchased and 7,190 donated), and 3,978 volumes of journals; while Faculty members published over 3,225 articles and book chapters; wrote 273 Books (including coauthored and edited), and had 26 videos and film exhibitions.

“Our Professors have relentlessly continued to provide academic expertise as commentators, scholars and assessors at different platforms, institutions and media outlets,” Fagbohun noted, adding that the university instituted the Distinguished Professor rank, in which Distinguished Professor Peter Okebukola and Distinguished Professor Martins Anetekhai were appointed to the rank in 2017 and 2020, respectively.

As part of its achievements, the university during his tenure was selected as Africa Centre of Excellence for Innovative and Transformative STEM Education (LASU-ACEITSE). In the area of admission of students, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor said that the bar of LASU admission profile had been raised from 6,031 in 2016 to 7,968 in the 2019 academic session; while from 2,794 graduates produced in 2016, the university produced 3,438 in 2020.

On infrastructural development, Fagbohun noted that the goal of the strategic imperative was to re-brand the institution, aggressively revamp collapsed infrastructure, complete ongoing construction projects, and bring on board new infrastructure.

Thus, the university between 2016 and 2020, established the Directorate of Advancement; resuscitated/ activated all programmes of the university that were already dead or yet to take-off such as the Pre-Degree Studies at Epe, the Sandwich Degree Programme at Ojo and also at Epe, and the LASU Foundation (Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board – JUPEB) programme in Badagry; established and operationalised the LASU International School; gave a boost to security through the recruitment of a top-notch Chief Security Officer, purchased equipment and regular (internal and external) training of security operatives.

The LASU Ventures was restructured, while LASU Consult was also established to allow for seamless and effective operations of the two entities.

The outgoing administration, according to him, renovated, completed and commenced various building projects inherited and executed new ones in line with the quest for infrastructural development of LASU, formerly tagged: “a glorified secondary school.”

Among these are the magnificent Senate Building, funded by the Lagos State Government; the Centre for Organic Agriculture (Green Economy Building) and construction of three-storey building College of Agriculture for School of Agriculture, Epe by TETFund; construction of 10-No of male and 10-No female students’ lavatory; construction of 250-capacity auditorium for Africa Centre of Excellence (ACEITSE); Aderemi Makanjuola Lecture Theatre (500-capacity); Centre for Entrepreneurial Studies; LASU CBT Centre; International School New Building and Laboratory; Primary Health Centre; LASU Sports Centre Changing Room; construction and furnishing of one-storey Faculty of Education complex; construction and furnishing of Faculty of Social Sciences (onestorey building); and Construction and Furnishing of Faculty of Medicine Clinical Laboratory (two-storey building).

Other projects are construction of five-storey Academic Planning and Resource Centre Building; LASU ICT Hall; Technology Incubation Centre; LASU International School Building; 8,272 bed space hostel project; and a 350-seat auditorium donated by Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria.

Some projects renovated by the administration include the LASU Health Centre; university library building; Students’ Affairs Building (ETF Project 2003/2004 intervention); LASU staff quarters; students hostel (Epe); Faculty of Science laboratories; and Faculty of Law, among numerous other projects.

Also, the administration conceived and already sourced funds for the Digitisation and Archiving Project (to digitise all records of the university from the time it was established); construction of two new buildings from the Lagos State Government (one of which is a five-storey building); Independent Power Project to boost regular electricity supply to the campus; construction and furnishing of School of Communication (two floors); partnership for beautification of LASU land set-back with LASPARK; and construction and furnishing of Faculty of Arts (three floors).

Given the funding challenge facing the university, Fagbohun noted that on setting out in 2016, the subvention of the university was grossly inadequate to meet the personnel cost, while at the same time, the tuition revenue and income from the LASU External Programme (same which was already winding down) were insufficient to meet the funding gap.

He recalled how the management raised the IGR of N809,959,115 for year 2015, to N2,090,672,566 in 2019, while the institution also achieved an increase in the monthly subvention from N395,000,000 to N450,000,000 at which time the monthly personnel cost had moved to about N550,000,000 as a result of promotion exercise and strategic recruitment of academic staff to areas of dire need.

