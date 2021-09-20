LASU VC, Olatunji Bello, assumes office, pledges staff, students’ welfare

The ninth substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, Monday pledged that the welfare of the staff and students will be uppermost in her administration, adding that the management would create more opportunities for their advancement.

Prof. Olatunji-Bello, who assumed office assumed office amid fanfare, was received into the Ojo main campus of the 37-year-old institution as early as 8a.m, with songs and dance in a carnival-like reception by students, who were adorned in a purple t-shirts with the inscription “31st LASUSU welcomes Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, 9th Vice Chancellor of LASU.”

The appointment of Olatunji-Bello was announced last week by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso following the approval by the Lagos State Governor and Visitor to the university, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Olatunji-Bello, a Professor of Physiology succeeded Prof. Lanre Fagbohun, a Professor of Environmental Law and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), whose five-year single tenure expired on January 11, 2021.

The new Vice-Chancellor, who was received at the Iba Gate and escorted to the Babatunde Raji Fashola Senate Building by the jubilant students and other members of the LASU community, promised that the new administration would ensure that the learning environment is conducive and competitive with provision of relevant infrastructure, equipment and facilities.

Prof. Olatunji-Bello was received at the foyer of the Senate Building by the university’s management, led by the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oyedamola Oke, who was appointed on January 11, 2021 to avoid a vacuum created by the inability of the university to name a substantive Vice-Chancellor to take over from Prof. Fagbohun.

“Your welfare is important to me. We will also ensure the University Scholars Award is revamped. All university scholars will get a 50 per cent refund of their school fees yearly. We will also provide studentship employment opportunities,” the Vice-Chancellor said amid loud ovations from the students.

While addressing members of staff, Prof. Olatunji-Bello, however, sought their support and cooperation for her administration, even as she called for peace and stability to reign foremost in the university.

She said: “I want to thank you for giving me this warm welcome. I promise that your welfare will be paramount to me and you will get whatever is due to you. All your allowances will be paid. However, I want to seek your support and urge that we all allow peace to reign for the good of our university.”

The Vice-Chancellor after addressing the staff later commenced meetings with various stakeholders of the university, including staff and students’ unions.

Meanwhile, her five-year single term appointment took effect from Friday, September 17, 2021.

