LASU VC’s appointment process credible, transparent – Managem

The management of Lagos State University (LASU) has said a process of appointing a new Vice-Chancellor for the state university was transparent and credible. The university disclosed this yesterday in a statement which faulted a video going viral on social media, where its author accused the university’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo of attempting to manipulate the ongoing selection process of the next Vice-Chancellor of the institution purportedly to favour some candidates and shortchange others.

The video also accused the immediate past Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun (SAN) of an attempt to foist a particular candidate on the university. But the university in the statement issued by Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Ademola Adekoya, describedsuchclaimasuntrue, baseless and unfortunate.

The state Governor and Visitor to the university, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who had cancelled first process following a series of petitions over allegations of sharp practices, manipulation, favouritism and imposition of a candidate levelled against the Pro-Chancellor, directed that a fresh process should commence with a viewtoappointinganewVice- Chancellor within 45 days.

