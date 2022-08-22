News

LASU yet to commence 2022/2023 admission

The Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has said although it is not part of the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, it has yet to commence admission for the 2022/2023 academic session.

 

This is as the university condemned the activities of some “unscrupulous elements” taking advantage of the desperation of some admission seekers to  defraud them. In a statement by the Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Ademola Adekoya, the school said it has been receiving inquiries from eager admission seekers and parents about the commencement of the 2022/2023 admission.

 

It said: “We have also observed that some unscrupulous elements are taking advantage of the desperation of some admission seekers to  defraudthem,” thestatement noted, addingthatagainstthis background, admissionseekers, parents and the general public are hereby informed that LASU has not commenced admission for the 2022/2023 academic session.”

Meanwhile, the Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, warned the newly admitted students to the School of Part-Time Studies (SPTS) to shun cultism and be lawabiding.

 

