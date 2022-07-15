News

LASUBEB chair lauds Victor and Winifred Awosika Foundation

The Chairman of Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), Wahab Alawiye- King, has commended the Victor and Winifred Awosika Foundation (VAWA), for its continued support for education in the state. The Foundation, yesterday, donated a fullyequipped vocational centre to the Maryland Inclusive School in Lagos. It also equipped the school’s music room and playground with modern instruments and facilities in tune with the pupils’ special needs.

Speaking at the handingover ceremony, Alawiye- King said the foundation has continued to show how private individuals and organisations can support the government to bridge the education gap in the country. He said: “You have shown us that the government alone cannot do it. In your own magnanimity, you have been able to empower us, providing equipment that will make teaching and learning seamless for the inclusive unit of this school, and we know the kind of pupils we cater to in this unit.” The LASUBEB Chairman noted that it was not the first time VAWA was lending a helping hand and called on the foundation to ensure that its interventions continue.

 

