LASUCOM closes hostel as 3 students test positive for COVID-19

Kayode Olanrewaju

No fewer than three students of the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) have tested positive for COVID-19.
Following this, the management of the college has closed its hostel, isolated the students and embarked on contact tracing.
A statement by the institution said: “The management of Lagos State University wishes to inform staff, students and the general public that three students of the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) have tested positive for Covid-19, leading the college to immediately close down all its hostel facilities.”
In view of this, the statement, therefore, added that room mates of the three students who tested positive and their associates are being tested, while the college had already isolated the affected three students and commenced contact tracing of all affected students.
According to the Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Ademola Adekoya, the hostel facilities were immediately closed for decontamination upon confirmation of the status of the affected students.
The statement further added: “All students of the college have been advised to proceed home to self-isolate for the next 14 days from where their health status will be monitored by the college. “Phone numbers abd contacts of all the students are already obtained to that effect.
“Any students showing symptoms at home are to contact the college through dedicated lines for necessary assistance and treatment.”
Meanwhile, the college, Adeloya hinted, had handed treatment packs to all the three students that tested positive for the virus.
Besides, he noted that the college was also providing psychological support to the three students who tested positive and their roommates.
The university, however, assured parents, guardians and the general public that the safety of all members of staff and students is of top priority and that LASU as a whole will continue to enforce compliance with Covid-19 guidelines and protocols to ensure the safety of all within its campuses.
The management, therefore, urged all the students, staff and the general public to take personal responsibility and to observe COVID-19 guidelines, saying that the virus is real and deadly.

