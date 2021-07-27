Education

LASUCOM ranked as Nigeria’s best college of medicine

The AD Scientific Index Ranking, a global ranking organisation of universities and colleges, in its latest ranking has rated Lagos State University (LASU) the Second Best State University and the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) as the Best College of Medicine in Nigeria.

 

With the ranking, LASU, according to management has continued to receive rave appraisals and positive ranking among its contemporaries in the country, as the university excelled on two fronts making it one of the best in the country.

 

 

 

“In the ranking of top 50 universities in Nigeria in terms of quality of scientists, the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) emerged the best College of Medicine in Nigeria ranking 15th best in Nigeria. In actual fact, LASUCOM was the only College of Medicine ranked in the 50 institutions rated by the leading global ranking body,” a statement by the university said.

 

Meanwhile, the university was ranked 13th in Nigeria and second best state university coming second behind Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State, which ranked 11th best university in Nigeria on the just-released AD Scientific Index Ranking table.

 

The University of Ibadan (UI), University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), and University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) emerged as the best universities in Nigeria, according to the ranking respectively. AD Scientific Index, a leading global ranking body based in Turkey, recently released the list of its 2021 world scientist and university rankings.

 

According to the list, University of Ibadan ranked 19th in Africa and 1,350 in the world, while the University of Nigeria, Nsukka occupied the 25th position in the continent and 1,522nd globally.

