LASU’s best graduating student gets Sanwo-Olu’s N5m

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday gave N5 million to the best graduating student of Lagos State University (LASU), Oladimeji Shotunde. The governor also gave Shotunde a post-graduate scholarship to any university in the world. The 22-year-old student was rewarded for finishing with the Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.95 on a scale of 5.0 and for distinguishing himself among his peers at the 24th convocation of the university.

Shotunde, who finished from the Department of Business Administration in the Faculty of Management Science, also got an offer of automatic employment into the state public service. Sanwo-Olu, who is still on self-isolation after contracting Coronavirus, joined the event virtually from the State House, Marina as the Visitor to the university.

The governor said Shotunde’s record-breaking feat had set a new academic standard for the university, stressing that cash reward was his personal effort at promoting academic excellence and honouring brilliance. He promised that his government would continue to provide students with the best educational experience that would make them relevant locally and outside Nigeria. In his address, Sanwo-Olu disclosed that Lagos had started to brace itself for the opportunities in manufacturing driven by application of technology and artificial intelligence to raise the sector’s capacity and outpu

Flood sweeps away two children in Ketu

  Muritala Ayinla Tragedy Saturday struck at Oyebanjo Street, Ketu as flood waters swept away two children. It was learnt that all efforts made by the emergency agencies, such as LASG Fire Service and LASAMBU, to search for the children proved abortive as the toddlers had been swept away into the canal. The Director-General of […]
Pastor rapes 20-year-old girl inside church

A pastor with the Sure Fire Ministry, Kwale in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State, Frank Osedi, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old girl on the church premises. The state Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, said yesterday in Asaba that the suspect allegedly invited the victim (name withheld) to the church […]
Women lawyers brainstorm with stakeholders on implementation of ADCJL in Ekiti

International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) in Ekiti State has identified the importance of regular training for critical security stakeholders to achieve proper implementation of the Administration of the Criminal Justice Law (ADCJL) in the state. Ekiti was the first State in Nigeria to initiate ADCJL in 2014. FIDA, in its discussion group programme supported […]

