LASU’s emeritus professor for Okebukola; Ganduje, others for honours

Kayode Olanrewaju The Senate of Lagos State University (LASU) has concluded plans to confer the rank of emeritus professor on the former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Distinguished Prof. Peter Akinsola Okebukola, who retired as a lecturer from the university last year. According to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, the honour will be conferred on him during the 25th convocation of the university, billed for March 24, 2022, in recognition of his contribution to scholarship, the university and the overall development of university education within the country and globally. With the conferment, Okebukola, a Distinguished Professor of Science Education, with specialisation in Science, Computer and Environmental education, educational technology and e-learning strategies, will join the rank of Emeritus Professors of Nigerian universities. The former Acting Vice-Chancellor of LASU, between 1992 and 1997 served as Dean of Education, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, and Director of Centre for Environment and Science Education of Lagos State University. As the Executive Secretary of NUC between 2001 and 2006, Prof Okebukola championed the several reforms, particularly the Quality Assurance Benchmark, which had since brought about quality and standard to higher education, especially university education in the country. Prof Okebukola, who has served as Prof-Chancellor/ Chairman of Governing Council to several universities, is currently the Chairman of Council (Board of Regents) of Crawford University; Pro-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) and Director of the UNESCO Institute for African Culture and International Understanding. Olatunji-Bello, who disclosed this during the pre-convocation press conference of the university, said the university would also confer Honorary Doctorate Degrees (Honoris Causa) on Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum; Chairman/ COE, Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa; Chairman Ikeja Hotel Plc, Mr. Goodie Ibru and former Chairman First Bank Plc, Mrs. Ibukunoluwa Awosika, in recognition of their laudable contributions to national development in various spheres. She further stated that 7,233 graduating students, comprising 4,994 students that graduated in First Degrees with 1,436 in Second Class Upper; 2,829 obtained Second Class Lower; 603 with Third Class and 14 Pass Grade; 451 Di- plomas; and 1,792 Higher Degrees with 335 Post Graduate Diplomas (PGD), 849 Academic Masters, 532 Professional Masters and 79 PhD students, will received their scrolls during the week-long ceremonies. In the First Degree category, Olowu Damilare, with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.98 points from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering emerged as the Overall Best Graduating Student. Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor said activities lined for the ceremonies include convocation sports competition for staff, Jumat service, special thanksgiving, Coconut Breaking & Cultural Festival, Command performance and convocation play, titled: “Morountodun,” which will hold between March 21 and 24, 2022 respectively. According to the Vice-Chancellor, as a policy of the university, all First Class graduates, who are interested and willing to join the system, would be offered automatic employment by the university. She, however, added that alumni of the university are being encouraged to give LASU graduates consideration for appointments in their various organisations. While congratulating the graduating students, the Vice- Chancellor, who stated that they have fulfilled the requirements in learning and character for the award of the Degrees and Diplomas of the university, reiterated the commitment of her administration to ensure that academic and professional programmes of the university remain relevant to the needs of the country and accredited by the relevant bodies. The Vice-Chancellor also hinted that the LASU External System would soon be wound up.

