LASUSTECH, firm train artisans in automotive industry

As part of the core mandate of community service, the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) in partnership with NENIS Auto Care, has organised a three-day capacity building workshop, titled ‘Safe Automotive Works – 4Rs & U (Reduce, Repair, Reuse, Recycle and Upcycle)’ for artisans in automotive industry.

The training programme described by the institution as part of its contributions to human development through development and training, was held at the College of Agriculture Auditorium between August 31 and September 2. The Dean, College of Engineering, Mr. Muritala Adigun, who represented the Acting Vice- Chancellor, Dr. Oluremi Olaleye, lauded NENIS Auto Care for holding the training in the university.

He, however, assured the participants that the workshop would instill in them values that would help them in tackling safety challenges in the industry, even as he urged the artisans to implement the skills acquired from the HSE (Health Safety and Environment) in order to make their work more efficient and profitable.

The CEO, Nenis Auto Care, Oduwa Agboneni, who is also the Project Coordinator, explained that the workshop was to sharpen the skills of the artisans and students, as well as introducing to them HSE skills so as to strengthen the automotive industry and reduce work hazards to minimal level.

The company pledged to support and sensitise 1,000 automotive workers and also train them in the next 18 months; while it will also train and certify 200 trainees on safety at work with a developed HSE curriculum. It also promised to train 50 fresh graduates of LASUSTECH on safe automotive for two months both online and onsite courtesy of the University of West of Scotland, London.

According to Agboneni, the company is also planning to set up a pilot automotive museum in Ikorodu. Also, a member of staff of the university and Chairman of Advisory Board of NENIS Auto Care, Ademola Olorunfemi, applauded Oduwa for the feat, and advised the participants to be committed to their efforts towards developing the automotive industry

