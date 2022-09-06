Education

LASUSTECH, firm train artisans in automotive industry

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

As part of the core mandate of community service, the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) in partnership with NENIS Auto Care, has organised a three-day capacity building workshop, titled ‘Safe Automotive Works – 4Rs & U (Reduce, Repair, Reuse, Recycle and Upcycle)’ for artisans in automotive industry.

The training programme described by the institution as part of its contributions to human development through development and training, was held at the College of Agriculture Auditorium between August 31 and September 2. The Dean, College of Engineering, Mr. Muritala Adigun, who represented the Acting Vice- Chancellor, Dr. Oluremi Olaleye, lauded NENIS Auto Care for holding the training in the university.

He, however, assured the participants that the workshop would instill in them values that would help them in tackling safety challenges in the industry, even as he urged the artisans to implement the skills acquired from the HSE (Health Safety and Environment) in order to make their work more efficient and profitable.

 

The CEO, Nenis Auto Care, Oduwa Agboneni, who is also the Project Coordinator, explained that the workshop was to sharpen the skills of the artisans and students, as well as introducing to them HSE skills so as to strengthen the automotive industry and reduce work hazards to minimal level.

The company pledged to support and sensitise 1,000 automotive workers and also train them in the next 18 months; while it will also train and certify 200 trainees on safety at work with a developed HSE curriculum. It also promised to train 50 fresh graduates of LASUSTECH on safe automotive for two months both online and onsite courtesy of the University of West of Scotland, London.

 

According to Agboneni, the company is also planning to set up a pilot automotive museum in Ikorodu. Also, a member of staff of the university and Chairman of Advisory Board of NENIS Auto Care, Ademola Olorunfemi, applauded Oduwa for the feat, and advised the participants to be committed to their efforts towards developing the automotive industry

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Disquiet over FG’s planned N999m daily feeding of school children

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

 Stakeholders: Ministry should present database for Nigerians  NUT: We’re after transparency, probity  Programme only raised false hope – Food vendors   CRITICISM Last week’s announcement by the Federal Government that it will spend N999 million daily to feed school pupils under the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) is being criticised […]
Education

2018 Maltina Teacher of the Year winner, Opeifa, eyes global prize

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The winner of the 2018 Maltina Teacher of the Year, Mr. Olasunkanmi Opeifa, has expressed the hope that he will emerge the best teacher globally in the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize 2020, billed to be announced at a virtual ceremony on December 3.   Opeifa, who teaches English Language at the Government Day Secondary […]
Education

76,855 candidates write entrance exams into Unity Colleges

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

No fewer than 76,855 candidates have written  the 2021 National Common Entrance Examination for admission into the 110 Federal Government Colleges also known as Unity Schools, located across the county.   The examination earlier scheduled to hold on Sunday, had proceeded as planned by the National Examinations Counci (NECO), the agency in charge of conducting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica