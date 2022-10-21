News

LASUSTECH Governing Council inaugurates pioneer University Senate

Posted on

The Governing Council of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) has inaugurated University Senate to kick off the running of the newly established Institution. While inaugurating the body at the University campus, Ikorodu, the Pro-Chan cellor and the Chairman, Governing Council, Prof. Rasheed Ojikutu, charged the members of the Senate to be up and doing and justify the huge resources the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has committed to the establishment of the University.

He said: “We should and must understand that the administration of Sanwo- Olu did not commit huge financial and human resources into the establishment of two new universities merely to increase the quantum of students going to school but to create an environment for innovative teaching strategies and competency-based learning that will eventually nurture societal change makers.

“The new senate cannot afford to tow the same line that many new universities go through in their formative years which in the course of time turns them into another tutorial center rather than a hub of research, innovation, and technology. “We must right from the beginning design and develop for ourselves and our community a brand that will be second to none in Nigeria, Africa, and the world. Lagos State University of Science and Technology must be identified for its specialization.” Ojikutu, who charged the Senate on research and development, noted that there are many opportunities the Institution can leverage upon such as the Island and Atlantic Ocean to place the state among the innovators in Marine Sciences and Technology.

 

