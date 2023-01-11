News

LASUSTECH VC seeks partnership to raise varsity’s banner of excellence

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju and Abolaji Adebayo

The Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Ikorodu, Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya, yesterday called on corporate organisations, well-meaning individuals and the organised private sector to join hands with and partner the management in its efforts to raise the banner of the university.

This was as the vicechancellor, who said that the government alone cannot bear the burden, as tertiary education is very expensive, noted that funding is key to the success of any university. Addressing a press conference yesterday at the Council Chamber, Odusanya told journalists that such partnerships to support the university could be in the endowment of professorial chairs, lecture halls, donation of books, equipment, laboratories and computers, among others. With the vision “To be a centre of excellence in the provision of scientific and technological education for the sustainable development of the human capital for the development of the local and national economy,” the vice chancellor explained that the focus of his administration is anchored on six strategic initiatives.

 

Our Reporters

