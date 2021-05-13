News

LASUTH performs 38 cochlear implants in 7 years

The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) says it has performed cochlear implant on 38 patients within seven years, leading to improved hearing and speech acquisition. Consultant, Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) Surgeon in LASUTH, Dr. Adesegun Adeyinka, who said said LASUTH performed its first set of cochlear implantations in 2014, said the hospital was one of the two centres in Nigeria providing cochlear implant. In a statement signed by the Head, Public Affairs LASUTH, Ms Oluwaseyi Adewale, Adyinka said: “Seven patients were implanted on May 6 and 7, comprising five males and two females, whose age range from two years to 26 years. Six patients have the right cochlear implants, while one had bilateral cochlear implant.” He said cochlear implantation was indicated in patients with severe to profound hearing loss after hearing aids must have failed to improve their hearing.

