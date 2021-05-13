LASUTH performs 38 cochlear implants in 7 years

The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) says it has performed cochlear implant on 38 patients within seven years, leading to improved hearing and speech acquisition. Consultant, Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) Surgeon in LASUTH, Dr. Adesegun Adeyinka, who said said LASUTH performed its first set of cochlear implantations in 2014, said the hospital was one of the two centres in Nigeria providing cochlear implant. In a statement signed by the Head, Public Affairs LASUTH, Ms Oluwaseyi Adewale, Adyinka said: “Seven patients were implanted on May 6 and 7, comprising five males and two females, whose age range from two years to 26 years. Six patients have the right cochlear implants, while one had bilateral cochlear implant.” He said cochlear implantation was indicated in patients with severe to profound hearing loss after hearing aids must have failed to improve their hearing.
Related Articles
Suspect: We beheaded 5 guards to send a signal to others
A self-acclaimed member of Icelander cult group, identified as Onyekachi Amadi, has revealed why members of his gang killed seven OSPAC vigilante men at Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Onyekachi made this startling revelation after he, Uzoma Amadi and Uburize Omesi, were arrested by operatives of the Force Intelligence Response Team (IRT). Police said the suspects […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Veteran actor, Jimmy Johnson, to be buried today
Veteran actor, and broadcaster, Jimmy Johnson, would be buried at Gudu Cemetery, Abuja, today in line with COVID-19 protocols, according to his family. Johnson passed on at the age of 80 years on July 8, after complications from surgery in an Abuja hospital. He was best known for his role of entrepreneur and shop owner […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Assault video: Police now have 4 suspects in custody –FHQ
The Police have announced the arrest of two persons involved in the alleged dehumanization of a woman,captured in a video that has continued to enjoy virality. This brings the total number of suspects arrested to four. A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, named CPL Aiyedun Akeem and one Ope […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)