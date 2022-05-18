LASWARCO to deliver report on groundwater pollution

The Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LASWARCO) is scheduled to deliver a report on the socio- economic and health impact of groundwater pollution in Ejigbo, Lagos State, at an international conference scheduled to hold in Paris, France, between May 18 and 20. The conference, with the theme; “Groundwater: Key To Sustainable Development Goals,” is specifically organised by the International Hydrological Programme (IHP) of UNESCO in partnership with the French Water Agency to advance conversations on how to ensure access to clean water and sanitation for all in line with Goal 6 of the SDGs. Executive Secretary of LASWARCO, Mrs. Funke Adepoju, who is leading the commission’s team to the conference, said the report was chosen ahead of other entries from across the world, and that the study was prepared by the Lagos State government, through the commission on socio-economic and health impacts of groundwater pollution from petroleum products on the residents as evidenced by the lamentations of the residents in a national daily last year
