Latasha Ngwube as 80th Golden Globes voting member, a win for Nigeria talent

One thing that has been positively consistent in Nigeria is the creativity and mass visibility that Nigerian creative talents are amassing while showcasing their endless wealth of creativity. In recognizing that one can’t mention the entertainment industry in Africa without mentioning Nigeria, the 80th Golden Globes award released their non-members international voting committee names ahead of the awards in January 2023. Popular Nigerian media personality, Latasha Ngwube, was appointed amongst other Africans and international personalities to be part of the 80th Golden Globes award nonmember voting committee; and this is a massive recognition for the Nigerian creative Industry. It has been described as a big win, not just for the ever brilliant Latasha Ngwube but for all Nigerian talented individuals who strive to be different. Latasha’s celebrity friends and fans have also taken to their social media handles to stress how this win is worth celebrating. Among the most elated about the news is former Miss Nigeria, Helen Prest Ajayi who said she can brag out loud for all to hear. “The joy of a parent is seeing your children express themselves in fields of endeavour that you only dreamed about, because timing and circumstances did not allow for such freedom of imagination. Nothing warms my heart more. So happy I can brag out loud now. Congratulations my baby girl on your appointment as a voter for The Golden Globes. You were always a live one! This is just the beginning. Cheers!” She wrote. Latasha Ngwube is a seasoned media personality who has had her footprints on traditional media such as Vanguard, This day newspaper, and The Will downtown, to name a few. The multifaceted talent is also the creative director of About that curvy life, a dynamic fashion movement for plus-size women in Africa. Latasha’s works featured on CNN, BBC, and Euronews, to mention a few. Through the evolution of social media, Latasha has metamorphosed into becoming an influencer in her space, influencing Nigerian media and using her prowess as an excellent communicator and writer to tell incredible stories and share commentaries. Given Latasha’s experience and wealth of Knowledge of the Nigerian and African Media industry, the Edo State Film Festival (ESIFF) appointed Latasha as the Director of Media and PR at the just concluded maiden edition of ESIFF, which recorded a massive success.
