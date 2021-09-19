Latasha Ngwube follows famous TV presenters like Oprah and Ellen into acting

Popular socialite, lifestyle journalist and TV presenter, Latasha Ngwube recently followed the footsteps of international television and media personalities like Oprah Winfrey and Ellen to act in her first series.

Ngwube said that she is super excited that she can now add the ‘actor’ title to her resume as she is recently featured in ‘The Smart Money Woman’ series.

‘The Smart Money Woman’ series which dropped on Friday on Netflix had other popular actresses like Ini Idima- Okojie, Osas Ighodaro, Lala Akindoju, Toni Tones, Ebenezer E n o and many others. I n her words, “Your girl can now be called ACTOR. Shoulders are high, proud and epically poised as you catch my two minutes moment in ‘The Smart Money Woman’ series that dropped today, Friaday on @naijaonnetflix.

Congratulations to @smartmoneyarese and the entire cast and crew of the show! You’ve all done such an amazing job,” she said.

Though Ngwube was featured in the first 10 minutes of the show, she explained that it is one of the hardest and the best 10 minutes of her life. “I must say, living my true and best life is scary but exhilarating.

So if you see me doing new things just remember, Latasha has only one life to live and it’s got to count. Please watch and tag me in your stories, then applaud because this epic life isn’t easy

Like this: Like Loading...