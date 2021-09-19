Body & Soul

Latasha Ngwube follows famous TV presenters like Oprah and Ellen into acting

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Popular socialite, lifestyle journalist and TV presenter, Latasha Ngwube recently followed the footsteps of international television and media personalities like Oprah Winfrey and Ellen to act in her first series.

 

Ngwube said that she is super excited that she can now add the ‘actor’ title to her resume as she is recently featured in ‘The Smart Money Woman’ series.

 

‘The Smart Money Woman’ series which dropped on Friday on Netflix had other popular actresses like Ini Idima- Okojie, Osas Ighodaro, Lala Akindoju, Toni Tones, Ebenezer E n o and many others. I n her words, “Your girl can now be called ACTOR. Shoulders are high, proud and epically poised as you catch my two minutes moment in ‘The Smart Money Woman’ series that dropped today, Friaday on @naijaonnetflix.

 

 

Congratulations to @smartmoneyarese and the entire cast and crew of the show! You’ve all done such an amazing job,” she said.

 

Though Ngwube was featured in the first 10 minutes of the show, she explained that it is one of the hardest and the best 10 minutes of her life. “I must say, living my true and best life is scary but exhilarating.

So if you see me doing new things just remember, Latasha has only one life to live and it’s got to count. Please watch and tag me in your stories, then applaud because this epic life isn’t easy

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Tony Elumelu celebrates wife on 50th birthday anniversary

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Board room guru, who is also the big boss at the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Tony Elumelu, is basking in the euphoria of celebration at the moment, if not for the COVID-19 pandemic that seems to be his only albatross, an elaborate shindig would probably have been organised.     This is because […]
Body & Soul

Study: Low-dose daily aspirin accelerate cancer in older adults

Posted on Author Oluwatosin Omoniyi

A new study has found that taking a low-dose aspirin every day might increase the risk of cancer progression and spread in some people. These findings are putting the common practice of taking low-dose daily aspirin among older adults into question.   The study, which was published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute […]
Body & Soul

Femi Otedola’s jewel, Nana knocks golden jubilee birthday in style

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

To say a wife has a very strong influence over her husband certainly amounts to stating the obvious as times and events have established that what a man is or turns out to become, to a great extent borders on the input of the wife. It is therefore on these premise, men who worth their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica