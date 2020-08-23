Body & Soul

Latasha Ngwube preaches body positivity to curvy women

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Lifestyle journalist and TV presenter, Latasha Ngwube popularly known as Latasha Lagos is an advocate when it comes to boosting the confidence of curvy women.

 

From launching her aboutthatcurvy life web page and modeling agency to unveiling a fashion brand that caters for plus size women, Latasha has been an inspiration to many women who society have made to believe that a certain size or body shape is something to be ashamed of. On her Instagram handle recently, the curvy fashionista shared what body positivity is.

 

“Body positivity is not just for one set of people, it’s across the board. It is all about encouraging people to love who they are in that moment, in the very skin they occupy”

 

The television host who is the August cover girl of Accelerate television magazine says the first rule to being confident in your own skin is to love yourself.

 

In another post on social media she referred to her figure as a beautiful, black, curvy, 62inched-hip doll.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Orgasmville

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

There was nothing else Aunty prophetess could have done. She had to inform Debola’s mother. When she came and was made to understand what was happening to her daughter, she wailed uncontrollably. Debola needed someone to stay with her in the hospital.   Aunty Prophetess would have gladly stayed with her but she needed to […]
Body & Soul

Why I can’t compromise my looking good –Henry Alade

Posted on Author with Wole Adepoju

Henry Alade better known as ‘Oldskool’, is a man about town who is rightly connected. Beyond being a socialite, he sits atop Impact Direct, an experimental marketing firm; an event management firm, party deals, as well as a local delicacies business, Oyo Amala at Omole Phase 1. The Oyo-born shared with Wole Adepoju how he […]
Body & Soul

Tonye Princewill relishes status of a proud father

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

I t may after all not be a bad one to say that Tonye Princewil was lucky to have been born into a privileged home and went on to enjoy all the trappings and benefits that comes with such home.     It could be simply put that Tonye, a Prince of Kalabari Kingdom in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: