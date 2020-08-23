Latasha Ngwube preaches body positivity to curvy women

Lifestyle journalist and TV presenter, Latasha Ngwube popularly known as Latasha Lagos is an advocate when it comes to boosting the confidence of curvy women.

From launching her aboutthatcurvy life web page and modeling agency to unveiling a fashion brand that caters for plus size women, Latasha has been an inspiration to many women who society have made to believe that a certain size or body shape is something to be ashamed of. On her Instagram handle recently, the curvy fashionista shared what body positivity is.

“Body positivity is not just for one set of people, it’s across the board. It is all about encouraging people to love who they are in that moment, in the very skin they occupy”

The television host who is the August cover girl of Accelerate television magazine says the first rule to being confident in your own skin is to love yourself.

In another post on social media she referred to her figure as a beautiful, black, curvy, 62inched-hip doll.

