Late Adeleke’s nurse discharged, acquitted

An Osun State High Court, sitting in Osogbo, yesterday discharged and acquitted a nurse, Alfred Aderibigbe, who was alleged to have injected the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke. Aderibigbe was indicted by the coroner inquest led by a Magistrate, Dr. Olusegun Ayilara, for allegedly administering an overdose of drugs on the former Osun State governor. The Ayilara-led coroner inquest recommended the nurse for prosecution, alleging that he administered a drug overdose on Adeleke, who represented Osun West before his death. The panel alleged that the drug administered on Adeleke caused his death.

Aderibigbe, who was said to be a personal nurse of the late Adeleke, was arraigned on June 8, 2018. He pleaded not guilty to the murder charge preferred against him. During his trial, Aderibigbe told the court that the drugs he administered on Adeleke were given to him by the late senator and not in overdose.

The prosecution team from the Ministry of Justice led by the Acting Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Mr. Dapo Adeniji, called nine witnesses and tendered several exhibits during the trial.

One of the witnesses presented by the state, the Chief Medical Director of Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, Prof. Akeem Lasisi, said Adeleke died of drug overdose. Also, the Consultant Pathologist, who carried out the autopsy on Adeleke’s corpse, Dr. Taiwo Sholaja, told the coroner that the former governor died of drug overdose. Counsel to the accused, Mr Soji Oyetayo, said none of the prosecution witnesses, including the police investigating officer, visited the scene of crime and retrieved the doctor’s prescription which was in the custody of the deceased before his death. He said the late senator was suffering from hypertension and gout during his lifetime.

