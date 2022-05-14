Arts & Entertainments

Late Alaafin, Obasanjo, Soyinka, others feature on Toyin Adekeye’s Bigger than Africa on Netflix

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Nigerian-born Los Angeles- based filmmaker, Toyin Adekeye, has launched the screening of his cultural documentary, Bigger than Africa, on Netflix, following the private screening, which held at the Freedom Park, Lagos. The cultural documentary features foremost and most prominent Yoruba culture promoters, including the late Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi, Ooni of Ife, the Alaketu of Ketu, King of Port Novo, ex-president Oluse-gun Obasanjo, Prof Wole Soyinka, Prof. Wande Abimbola, Chief Mrs. Nike Okundaye, Fayemi Elebuibon, and Femi Kuti.

The documentary which is currently streaming on Netflix, ex-rays the historical influence of Yoruba culture and how it transcends continents and connects the Diaspora. Speaking on the film, Adekeye described the documentary as a necessary legacy for Yoruba heritage.

The Los Angeles Film School alumnus has continued to get accolades for Bigger Than Africa, which has screened at film festivals worldwide, winning multiple awards including Charlotte Black Film festival, AFI World Peace Initiative Cannes, and Silicon Valley African Film Festival. The documentary is distributed by KAP film and management agency, EGMNY.

 

