Late Alaafin Oyo’s daughter: My father had excellent relationship with late Ooni Sijuade contrary to public thought

A man of many parts who excelled in all, late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi was a man of many parts. Apart from being a first class traditional ruler, the departed monarch was a cultural enthusiast, a cultural revivalist who promoted Yoruba culture till death. One of his daughters, Princess Folashade Adeyemi, in this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, gave insights into the life of her late father. Excerpts:

Late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi was a traditional ruler of note, an historian and cultural enthusiast; as a father who was late Oba Adeyemi to his children and as a husband, what kind of man was he to his wives?

My father loved his children so much. To us his children, he was a very good father despite the fact that he was very busy with his traditional duties, I mean his role as a foremost traditional ruler in Yorubaland. My father was very disciplined and principled. When I was much younger, I mean the 56 years of my life that I lived and saw things with my father, I can say that he really dedicated his time to the people and he played his role as a father to the best of his ability to us, his children. When we were younger, he used to take us jogging, exercise around Oyo town. I was a regular jogger with him when I was much younger.

By the time he got older, we sat with him to hear him tell us stories. He used to call us to sit with him to hear him tell us stories. He documented some stories by telling us that he won’t be around for long. I know all these because I was very close to him.

He taught many of us how to write. He taught us how to use the dictionary. I can continue to say many things that we learnt from him. He brought us up well and he showed us the value of life. The second part of your question is was he very romantic and loving to his wives? He really took care of his wives. He had meetings often with them at the palace. People saw the glamour of his wives every morning in the palace. He sat with them every morning. He did the traditional ode aaro (early morning devotion with them about 7am. There was a session within the palace where he did that. He took time to listen to each wife.

He used such an opportunity to review the situation within the palace. His office door was always open to the wives at all times. He never neglected any of them. He was a loving husband. The romantic s i d e that I k n o w that I can remember was that at every occasion of their birthdays, he marked them with the wives. He was fond of remembering their birthdays. He bought gifts for them whenever any of them was celebrating her birthday. He spent Valentine’s Day with his wives. He danced with them, he hugged them. It’s not easy for a husband who is extremely busy to still give his wives the needed attention. He gave his wives a lot of attention. He was proud of his wives and he showed them up.

You described your father as a disciplinarian, was there any occasion when he had to wield the stick against you or any of your siblings?

When we were younger, he usually threatened us with a stick. I was about to clock five when he was installed as the Alaafin of Oyo. When he came into the palace, there were a lot of women and lots of our extended relatives living in the palace with us. He gave us punishment whenever we did what was wrong, it wasn’t really him who smacked us but the women in the palace who would say that our father was indulging us because we were princes and princesses. They disciplined us but not to the point that you had bruises all over your body. They just picked up the cane and flogged us. The discipline could be carried out by any mama in the palace. They beat us with the cane but not to the point that we had bruises all over the body.

What was his typical day like?

I mean when he woke up, things he did… He woke up very early in the morning to do his prayers then he would meet with his wives and they shared some thoughts together. From there, he would go to a private place to do some other things. The palace doors, particularly the major one, were always open. What happened was that he shut the major door to be able to do one thing or the other. That provided him with the opportunity to meet with palace workers. He would sit with them and make them have their own moments with him. After that, he would go back to have his breakfast. He didn’t eat heavy breakfast; he ate pap with akara or with moin moin. He took fruit juice freshly made for him by his wives. He loved taking fruits particularly pineapple which he took when he was in the office. He did all these before getting set to receive visitors. He won’t be in the office by 9am whenever he had an emergency situation to attend to. If not so, he would be in his office by 9-10am and would by then start attending to us. If he had a function far away from Oyo, like a four or five hour drive, he wouldn’t bother to go to the office at all. He usually left the palace as early as 5 am. He was very conscious of time and by 9 am-10am, people were already waiting for him. That was his daily routine, sometimes, we needed to remind him that he needed to take his lunch and he would tell them to make him food that he was coming to eat. We had to get a doctor to help us remind him of the need to always take his lunch. He took his responsibilities very seriously. If he told you to see him by 10am, you had to be there at that time. In between all these, he went out to attend functions and do some other things.

Your father is known to be a boxing enthusiast, it is even said that he was a boxer when he was much younger. Did he have a boxing gym in the palace?

He did a lot of activities within the palace and I don’t think you need to have a facility to be able to show how much you love the sport. My father was someone who did all his exercises within the four walls of the palace. He had gloves and head gear with which he performed routine exercises. My father used to organise boxing competitions within the palace and many kids used to train with him too.

What extent did he go to encourage indigenes of Oyo to take to boxing?

Like I said, there were times that he allowed boxing competitions to be held within the palace. What I know is that many of the young boxers saw him as a role model that they all looked up to.

Did he ever tell you why he chose boxing as his preferred sport?

My father was initially a footballer who played football for his school but the circumstances of the environment where he lived eventually made him develop some form of interest for boxing, initially as a vocation but due to divine responsibility of becoming a traditional ruler, he couldn’t turn into a professional boxer. He lived with his father in downtown Lagos where you had to hold your own. It was even said that his father, Oba Adeniran Adeyemi, never took kindly to him coming home to say that someone had beaten him, his father would tell him to go back and beat the person because he was the son of warriors. He lived in the Oju Olobun area of Lagos where virtually every youth of his era was a boxer.

What was his relationship with his chiefs?

He did his best to carry everyone along. He didn’t insist that being the Alaafin, his will should prevail. Decision making was a collective one. My father never overruled his chiefs. He even deferred to them when they (the chiefs) voted against him. There were times when he used his powers sparingly at times but most of the time, his decisions were always right.

What was his relationship with other traditional rulers in Yorubaland like, particularly with the late Ooni of Ife, Oba Okunade Sijuade?

Interestingly, the two of them were very friendly with one another compared to what the public saw. There were times when two of them exchanged phone calls to tease themselves. They maintained a brotherly relationship. At times, the late Ooni would call my father to say that I will be somewhere soon and I will ‘yab’ you small and my father would then tell him that if he did so, he would reply him in the media. My father was fond of calling for unity among all Yoruba traditional rulers.

Where were you when your father died and what were your immediate reactions?

I was in Owu Kuta in Osun State for an empowerment programme when I got a call from Aremo, who is the eldest son of our father. I couldn’t return to Oyo but I had to sleep over in Osogbo where I maintained a flat when the call came, I was asked by my brother who broke the news to me to be strong so that the family doesn’t break apart. I had to brace up and call him and others back to know what to do next.

In what way or how do you think the government can immortalise your father?

I know that a school was named after him some time ago because he was graceful enough to give the land to which the school was sited to the owners who named it after him. I think the government can name a school after him because he loved education so much or better still name the cultural centre in Ibadan after him because of his love for culture.

