Late arrival of materials mars process in Lagos

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday took part in the much-publicised local government election, saying the level of advocacy needs to be improved as people exercise their franchise.

This was even as his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat charged Lagosians to always exercise their civic obligation by coming out enmass to elect their leaders, if they must hold them accountable.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke shortly after voting at the polling Unit 019, Ward 9, Lateef Jakande/ Femi Okunnu Avenue, Ikoyi, saying that the election offers Lagosians the opportunity to exercise their franchise by voting their preferred candidates.

The Governor who arrived at the polling unit at 11:03 am in company of his wife, Mrs Ibijoke, said though there was late arrival of materials at the four polling units he had visited, the citizens must be ready to vote for the candidate of their choice. Sanwo-Olu said: “I have noticed about four polling booths. I would not say they were crowded polling booths but all went on peacefully.

Reports I have gotten so far in the last two hours are that things are going as expected. There could be delay in terms of arrival of materials but we thank God we have started and I hope what we have seen here is what we will see in other polling units; that people will turn out and express themselves in the ongoing local government and councilors election in Lagos State. We are expecting that everything will go on well, free and fair.

“This is the only time we can express ourselves freely. It’s a question of the encouragement and advocacy that we need to continue to give to our citizens. All the logistics have been provided, it’s just for our people to come out and exercise their franchise. We will continue to improve on the advocacy.”

Also speaking on the low turnout of voters, after casting his vote at Polling Unit 02, Ward D Oke Balogun in Epe, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat charged the citizens to always be part of the electoral process by making sure that they vote for the right people into political offices at every election.

He noted that it was not right for people to complain about those who governed them when they fail to come out and vote in the candidates of their choice into various political posts during elections.

He said: “Come out and vote. Don’t stay back and start complaining, be part of the process. If you are not part of the process, you don’t have the moral right to complain, come out and vote for the people you want.”

While commending the peaceful conduct of the election, the deputy governor who voted at exactly 10.20am, advised the people to shun any form of violence and other anti-social behaviours as there is no need for such.

The Lagos State Police Command yesterday said that it has formed a Special Electoral Offences Committee at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba-Lagos, to collate and investigate electoral offences recorded during the Local Government Councils and LCDAs elections in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, disclosed in a statement after moving round the state, to monitor the election. The Police boss, who was accompanied by senior officers and some members of the press, visited the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission Office at Sabo Yaba, Maryland, Ikotun, Igando, Iyana Ipaja, Mushin, Isolo, Agbotikuyo and Mulero in Agege area and other places within the State.

The Commissioner of Police, in furtherance of the command’s spirited efforts and readiness to have free, fair and credible elections and enforce the 6am to 8pm restriction of movement order, personally supervised checking of some vehicles that were moving during the election period while some were out rightly impounded and handed over to the Taskforce for possible prosecution as soon as possible.

The Commissioner of Police also doused tension in some wards at Mulero Area of Agege and some other areas of Lagos State where some complaints of possible attacks on LASIEC officials and electoral materials were received during the elections. CP Hakeem Odumosu has however put the police and other security operatives on alert to provide adequate security for collation and announcement of results. He noted that security agencies must be prepared for any post election reactions across the state.

The Commissioner of Police also commended the high level of decorum, maturity and orderliness exhibited by residents of Lagos State, especially the electorates and political actors during the conduct of the elections as no single violent crisis was recorded during the election.

The situation was not different in Ogun State as the voters’ low turnout and late arrival of materials marred the process yesterday.

However, it was peaceful as there was no record of violence or security breach in any part of the State. Sunday Telegraph observed that, officers of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) arrived some of the polling units late, thereby delaying commencement of election in many areas. In Abeokuta, the state capital, it was observed that there was late arrival of election materials amid low turnout of voters.

However, some parts of the Abeokuta metropolis and Odeda Local Government recorded impressive turnout. In Ikenne Local Government area electoral officers were seen sitting idle in most of the polling units, waiting for the voters to come and cast their votes.

In Iperu, the hometown of Governor Dapo Abiodun in Ikenne Local government area of the State, residents violated the restriction of movement order of the State government, as they went about their normal businesses.

There was unhindered vehicular movement and many shop owners opened for business and were seen attending to customers.

At the Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway, a joint security team, comprising, military officers, police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Amotekun corps had a difficult time in enforcing the restriction of movement order of the government as passengers and motorists insisted on traveling into the State. As at 10.30 am when our correspondent arrived at Ita- Osanyin, ward 3, unit 2 where the Governor cast his vote, only 98 out of the 826 registered voters had voted. When our correspondent visited Oba ward 7 Polling Unit 1 at about 1pm, less than five voters were on the queue and a pip into the ballot boxes showed scanty thumb printed ballot papers.

The Chief of Staff to Ogun State Governor, Shuaib Salis attributed the initial delays due to logistics, but believed the turnout was encouraging and delightful. In Ogun West Senatorial district, the situation was the same in Yewa North Local Area of the State as residents preferred to engage in other activities instead of casting their votes.

In ward 2, Ayetoro area of the local government, voters were seen strolling into polling units in their few numbers to cast their vote. Speaking to journalists, an observer with the Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Dr. Abdullahi Muhammad Jabi attributed the low voters’ turnout to political apathy.

He said, “For the areas we have covered so far, it has been peaceful, but there seems to be apathy, you have a polling unit or a ward of almost 1,000 registered voters and as of the time we visited there, only about 10 voters had been accredited and voted, that is to say that the turnout is very, very low, but that does not foreclose that they may not come. As at the time we were capturing them, the turnout was very low.”

The State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun who led other heads of security agencies in the state to monitor the election in Abeokuta, expressed satisfaction with the security of the exercise. Ajogun told newsmen that from the reports across the state there was no record of violence or security breach during the election.

He said “Security arrangement is tight and it is a deliberate one, one that we arrived at through joint assessment and analysis of the situation. “And so far so good, the information from our men on the field and of course, the stakeholders and the OGSIEC officials, it shows that everything was going on well.”

Abiodun cast his vote at the Ita-Osanyin, ward 3, unit 2 in Iperu in Ikenne local government area of the State. Abiodun, while speaking to journalists after casting his vote, assured that his administration will continue to respect the autonomy of the local government and give them the necessary support to carry out their constitutional responsibilities as the third tier of government.

Hundreds of motorists and passengers were stranded along the Abeokuta- Sagamu expressway. A joint security team, composed of Military, Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and personnel of the Amotekun corps blocked the expressway at the Oke-Mosan axis and prevented vehicular movement.

The State Government had on Friday announced a statewide restriction of movement between the hours of 7 am and 4 pm. The Commissioner for Information, Abdulwaheed Odusile in a statement in Abeokuta, disclosed that the restriction is to allow a smooth and peaceful conduct of the election..

The restriction, the statement said, was at the instance of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) which conducted the councillorship and chairmanship elections in all the 236 wards across the 20 local government areas in the state.

Governor Dapo Abiodun

has assured that his administration will continue to respect the autonomy of the local government and give them the necessary support to carry out their constitutional responsibilities as the third tier of government.

The governor disclosed this, shortly after casting his vote at the Ita-Osanyin, ward 3, unit 2 in Iperu in Ikenne Local Government Area. Abiodun who arrived at his polling unit at exactly 11.43am and went straight to cast his vote, said his administration would ensure that the local government chairmen are given the opportunity to administer over their councils as enshrined in the constitution when they assumed office.

The governor who berated the previous administration in the State for hijacking local government administration in the State, vowed to uphold the constitution and not interfere in the Abiodun said, “My administration will ensure that the local government chairmen are given the opportunity to administer over their local government as enshrined in the constitution.

He Said: “I will not want to speak about what happened before I assumed office, but I believe that what currently obtained at the local government level is night and day compared to what happened before I assumed office and that is why you can see the evidences and the testimonials of what the local government caretaker committees have achieved in their 18 to 20 months in office because we have ensured that there are execution of projects which are funded in line with the constitution.

“We will respect the autonomy of the local government in line with what we at the Governors’ Forum have decided to do and how we decided to implement it.” The governor commended the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) for putting necessary machinery in place to ensure a hitch-free election. Abiodun mocked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for withdrawing from the election, saying “you cannot be boycotting a process that you are not even a participant in”. Abiodun said, “I’m not aware of any party boycotting this election. I heard of a purported or supposed boycott and spoke to our team to find out exactly what was going on.

“What apparently has happened is that one or two parties are factionalised and I believe that the legitimate factions of these other parties were duly recognised by OGSIEC and what I was made to understand was that the party that was not recognised headed to the court and the case was in court until I believe on Thursday and from what I understand, the court dismissed the suit that was challenging the OGSIEC accepting the other faction and following that, I think perhaps, to save face the faction that lost out now decided to boycott

