Late COAS: Nigerian Air Force conducts safety audit of platforms

Worried by the recurrence of air crashes involving its platforms, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has “constituted a Committee of serving and retired senior officers to conduct a safety audit of all (its) operational and engineering units”.
The development comes few days after a NAF aircraft conveying a former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other senior officers, crashed in Kaduna, killing all officers.
Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, disclosed this in a statement, Tuesday.
“The Committee is to, among other terms of reference, analyse safety reports from operational and engineering units, conduct safety evaluation of NAF units and recommend measures to enhance safety of operations in the units.
“The Committee is also to interact with unit operational and technical personnel for views, observations and contributions on safety measures.
“Chaired by Air Vice Marshal Abraham Adole, the Deputy Theatre Commander, Operation HADIN KAI, the Committee is to submit its report not later than 18 June 2021,” Gabkwet said.

