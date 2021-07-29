Metro & Crime

Late cops' families get Sanwo-Olu's N30m lifeline

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday paid N30 million to the families of three Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and Task Force officers, who lost their lives in the line of duty in Lagos State.

 

Presenting the cheques of N10 million each to the bereaved families comprising two officers attached to RRS and one task force officer at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed his pledge to always give support to the security agencies.

 

The governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Akinmade Ayinde, described the monetary support as a token of the government’s efforts at comforting affected families. According to him, no amount of financial gift can make up for the lost lives and the gallantry of the fallen patriots.

 

He reassured the families and Lagos residents of the government’s readiness to always work for the good and wellbeing of the masses.

 

The three families were those of the late Inspector Ajibola Gafari, PC Olufemi Richards of RRS and ASP Omisore Oluwashina Olamide of the state Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement Unit).

 

Speaking on behalf of the three families, the son of one of the deceased, Olufemi Odeniyi, expressed gratitude to Sanwo-Olu for the lifeline.

