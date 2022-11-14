Law

Late Efunroye Tinubu’s Estate re-affirms Akindele as authorised Attorney

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

The appointment of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adamakin Works and Investments Ltd, Akinfolabi Akindele, as the authorised Attorney of the entire property of the late business mogul, Madam Efunroye Tinubu, has been re-affirmed. Akindele’s appointment was reaffirmed by the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Estate of Madam Efunroye Tinubu.

According to a statement signed by the two families’ representatives, Monsuru Kassim Lumosa and Alfa Sule Sanni Sobowale, to further address various al  leged impersonations arising from different quarters claiming Power of Attorney of the said properties, the BOT Chairman, Alhaji Adio Kazeem Lumosa, who expressed dismay over the development, stated that it is sad that the development is coming at a time the Vice-Chairman of the BOT, Dr Gabriel Fasetire, passed on.

The BOT Chairman insisted that the two families that have legal authority as beneficiaries to the property of the late Efunroye Tinubu have no dispute to warrant a change of Attorney. He urged members of the public to be cautious about dealing with any unauthorised persons who claimed to have the Power of Attorney over the property of  the late business mogul.

Alhaji Lumosa further called on the police to commence an investigation to nail the perpetrators of the act, so that innocent Nigerians will not fall victim.

 

He noted that anyone who is in doubt can verify their legality through a suit designated, LSD/GC/105078, which affirmed their legal authorities regarding the beneficiaries of the Estate of the late business tycoon. It would be recalled that a statement was published in some national dailies by the Secretary of the BOT, Temilola Daud Adesanya, had refuted same, describing the publication as false.

According to Adesanya, the said public notice did not represent the position of the family, adding that one of the two members of the Trustees was indisposed at the time the publication was issued, and could not have appended his signature on it.

He warned that any person or group of persons that deals with the purported new Attorney, Walaris Nigeria, does so at his or her peril, as the firm does not have the support of the Efunroye Tinubu family.

Specifically, Adesanya stated that the BoT Chairman, Alhaji Lumosa, and the Vice Chairman, Dr Gabriel Fasetire, denied signing the said publication, as there was no time such decision was taken

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Law

Court remands more suspects over monarch’s killing

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Chief Magistrate Linda Yeside Balogun of Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court has ordered the remand of five more suspects over alleged culpability in the murder of Oba Odetola Olajide Ayinde, the Olu of Agodo Town, Ewekoro, Ogun State.   The five suspects ordered to be remanded in custody of Police Zonal Monitoring Unit, Zone 2, Onikan, […]
Law

Witnesses to testify in Lagos indigenes’ suit over marginalization

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered parties in a suit filed by a group under the aegis of Lagosians Advocacy Group (LAG) challenging alleged exclusion of Lagosians from appointments into public offices and career positions to file pleadings and come up with their witnesses.   The judge gave the […]
Law

Twitter ban: Dust over AGF’s prosecution order

Posted on Author AKEEM NAFIU writes

‘No legal, constitutional basis to prosecute Twitter users’   AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers have questioned the legality of the recent directive by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to prosecute violators of Federal Government’s ban on the use of Twitter. To the lawyers, the AGF lacks the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica