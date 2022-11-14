Late Efunroye Tinubu’s Estate re-affirms Akindele as authorised Attorney

The appointment of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adamakin Works and Investments Ltd, Akinfolabi Akindele, as the authorised Attorney of the entire property of the late business mogul, Madam Efunroye Tinubu, has been re-affirmed. Akindele’s appointment was reaffirmed by the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Estate of Madam Efunroye Tinubu.

According to a statement signed by the two families’ representatives, Monsuru Kassim Lumosa and Alfa Sule Sanni Sobowale, to further address various al leged impersonations arising from different quarters claiming Power of Attorney of the said properties, the BOT Chairman, Alhaji Adio Kazeem Lumosa, who expressed dismay over the development, stated that it is sad that the development is coming at a time the Vice-Chairman of the BOT, Dr Gabriel Fasetire, passed on.

The BOT Chairman insisted that the two families that have legal authority as beneficiaries to the property of the late Efunroye Tinubu have no dispute to warrant a change of Attorney. He urged members of the public to be cautious about dealing with any unauthorised persons who claimed to have the Power of Attorney over the property of the late business mogul.

Alhaji Lumosa further called on the police to commence an investigation to nail the perpetrators of the act, so that innocent Nigerians will not fall victim.

He noted that anyone who is in doubt can verify their legality through a suit designated, LSD/GC/105078, which affirmed their legal authorities regarding the beneficiaries of the Estate of the late business tycoon. It would be recalled that a statement was published in some national dailies by the Secretary of the BOT, Temilola Daud Adesanya, had refuted same, describing the publication as false.

According to Adesanya, the said public notice did not represent the position of the family, adding that one of the two members of the Trustees was indisposed at the time the publication was issued, and could not have appended his signature on it.

He warned that any person or group of persons that deals with the purported new Attorney, Walaris Nigeria, does so at his or her peril, as the firm does not have the support of the Efunroye Tinubu family.

Specifically, Adesanya stated that the BoT Chairman, Alhaji Lumosa, and the Vice Chairman, Dr Gabriel Fasetire, denied signing the said publication, as there was no time such decision was taken

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...