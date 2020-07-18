News

Late Flying Officer, Arotile, for burial July 23

The remains of the first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, will be laid to rest on Thursday, July 23, at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja. In a statement by its Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the Nigeria Airforce said the late flying officer would be buried with full military honours.

The NAF had said: “Flying Officer Arotile died on July 14 at the age of 24 when she was inadvertently hit by the reversing vehicle of an excited former Air Force Secondary School classmate while trying to greet her. “Before her untimely death, Flying Officer Arotile made significant and outstanding contributions to the war against terrorism, armed banditry and other forms of criminality in the country, flying several combat missions.”

Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has received some members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC)as well as members of the National Assembly who visited him at the Headquarters of NAF at various times on Thursday 16, to condole with him over the unfortunate demise of the young NAF pilot. Daramola, who made the disclosure in the statement said: “Among them were; the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, as well as the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed. “The joint delegation from the upper and lower houses of the National Assembly, comprising 20 members, was led by the Chairman of Senate Committee on Air Force, Senator Bala Ibn- Na’Allah, and the Chairman House Committee on the Air Force, Shehu Koko.

