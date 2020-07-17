Late Flying Officer, Arotile, for burial July 23

…to be given full military honours

The remains of the late first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, will be laid to rest on Thursday, July 23, at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja.

In a statement by its Director of Publix Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the NAF said the late Flying Officer will be buried with full military honours.

The NAF had said that: “Flying Officer Arotile died on 14 July 2020 at the age of 24, when she was inadvertently hit by the reversing vehicle of an excited former Air Force Secondary School classmate while trying to greet her.

“Before her untimely death, Flying Officer Arotile made significant and outstanding contributions to the war against terrorism, armed banditry and other forms of criminality in the Country, flying several combat missions.”

Meanwhile, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has received some members of the Federal Executive Council as well as members of the National Assembly who visited him at Headquarters NAF at various times on Thursday, to condole with him over the unfortunate demise of the young NAF pilot.

Daramola, who made the disclosure in the statement, said: “Among them were; the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, as well as the Honourable Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

“The joint delegation from the upper and lower houses of the National Assembly, comprising 20 members, was led by the Chairman Senate Committee on Air Force, Distinguished Senator Bala Ibn-Na’Allah, and the Chairman House Committee on the Air Force, Honourable Shehu Koko.

“Speaking during her visit, the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, who was accompanied on the visit by the Director-General of the National Council for Women Development as well as leaders of some other Women’s Groups, said she received the news of the death of Flying Officer Arotile with great shock, from which she said it would be difficult for her to recover.

“While conveying his condolences, the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on his part, prayed that God would grant Flying Officer Arotile’s soul peaceful repose and her family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“The Chairman Senate Committee on Air Force, Senator Bala Ibn-Na’Allah, stated that the Committee, and the Senate as a whole, lacked the words to express how painful her death was to them. He said they were, however, consoled that there was no greater honour than when one dies while in service to one’s nation.”

In his response during the visits, the CAS expressed his appreciation to the esteemed dignitaries as well as all Nigerians for their overwhelming show of support to the NAF over the passing of Flying Officer Arotile.

Like this: Like Loading...