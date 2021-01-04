Late injury setback for Eaglets

…as Amoo targets opening day victory

Golden Eaglets have been forced to make a lastminute change to their final squad for the U-17 AFCON qualifiers following injury to defender Emmanuel Chukwu. The central defender from Yak Sports Academy was regarded as one of the team’s top stars even though he is the youngest having only clocked 14 in November. Chukwu’s place on the 25- man squad has now been taken up by Philip Titiloye, a central defender from Boltimore Armour, who was one of five players placed on standby.

Meanwhile, Coach Fatai Amoo has said the Golden Eaglets will be gunning for victory in their opening Group B game of the U-17 AFCON qualifiers against Cote d’Ivoire on Wednesday. Nigeria takes on the Ivorians by 4pm local time Wednesday inside the Municipal Stadium in Lome, Togo.

It will be a crucial clash in the three-team group, which also has Ghana. “The first game is always tough because if we do well, it will stabilise the team and that’s what we have worked for,” Amoo said. Nigeria’s U-20 Boys at the WAFU B U-20 Tournament in Benin Republic last month failed to go beyond their group after posting a below par performance against their Ivorians and Ghanaian counterparts in the regional qualifier.

Amoo said his boys were ready togoasthey aimtoqualify for the U-17 AFCON in Morocco inJulyevenaftermorethanhalf of the squad members were dropped after they failed the mandatory age test. Speaking against that backdrop, Eaglets handler, Amoo, said they hope to make up for the loss of the U-20 team by grabbing one of the tickets available at the tournament.

Like this: Like Loading...