Law

Late Justice Olugbani delivered landmark judgements – Lagos CJ

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba has described the late Justice Moshood Olugbani as a courageous judge who delivered landmark judgements while on the Bench. The CJ spoke during a valedictory court session organized in honour of the late judge at the Lagos High Court complex in Ikeja. The CJ who was represented at the occasion by the Admin. Judge, Justice Taofikat Oyekan-Abdullahi, said the late Justice Olugbani who died on December 30, 2021 left an indelible mark in the state judiciary and would be remembered for his many landmark judgments that have become reference points today. To buttress his point, the CJ cited Olugbani’s decision in a case, Ojomu Vs Eletu, which he said was upheld at the Court of Appeal and adopted by the Supreme Court of Nigeria. “We in the Judiciary of Lagos State salute his courage. Judges, Magistrates of Lagos judiciary would greatly feel the vacuum he left behind”, he said. In his remarks, Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), noted that the late Justice Olugbani was a dedicated and committed jurist who discharged judicial services dutifully. Onigbanjo who was represented by the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Ms Titilayo Shitta-Bey said the deceased served meritoriously at the State Judiciary and Ministry of Justice for 17 years. On his part, Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Epe Branch, Prince Ademola Koko, said Olugbani’s demise was a great loss to the legal profession. He further noted that the deceased impacted positively on the legal profession physically and educationally.

 

