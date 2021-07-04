Late Kano Emir, Bayero, almost lost his life to Boko Haram –Buhari

…describes Kano a melting pot of culture

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, almost lost his life prematurely on July 19, 2013, due to his vociferous stand against Boko Haram terrorists.

Buhari made this known yesterday in a letter read on his behalf by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, at the coronation ceremony of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the 15th Emir of the city.

In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President described the late Emir as a dependable friend and a man of remarkable culture and principles, who staked his own life at several junctures in the defense of his people.

While congratulating the new Emir and son to the late Bayero, Buhari urged him to emulate the example of his father.

He said: “I remember with nostalgia, the passion and commitment he always exhibited in pursuit of any cause he believed in, a distinctive character that almost cost him his life prematurely on January 19, 2013 because of his vociferous stand against Boko Haram terrorists.” He expressed his belief in Aminu Ado Bayero, saying, “I have confidence that you would exhibit such leadership qualities and much more as you have demonstrated in the few months of your Emirship.”

The Vice President who represented the President at the occasion described Kano as a melting pot of diverse tribes and cultures and a place that is home to all and for all Nigerians, where they can co-exist peacefully regardless of differences.

The event which drew dignitaries from far and near, featured, besides the administration of the oath, and the formal presentation of the Staff of Office to the Emir, traditional rites, prayers, recitals and speeches.

He said: “It is only the tolerance of the culture of Kano, where opposite ideas can co-exist peacefully, that you could have a thriving free market economy, with several millionaires and yet also be the base of radical left of Centre political ideas.

This is after-all the city of the socialist man of the masses, Mallam Aminu Kano and many of his disciples. Kano is also the home of the richest man in Africa, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.”

