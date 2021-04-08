News Top Stories

Late night snacks could hurt you at work

Researchers in the United States have found that unhealthy eating behaviours at night can make people less helpful and more withdrawn the next day at work. These were the results of a study published in the ‘Journal of Applied Psychology’.

Corresponding author of the study, Seonghee ‘Sophia’ Cho, an assistant professor of Psychology at North Carolina State University, said: “For the first time, we have shown that healthy eating immediately affects our workplace behaviours and performance. “It is relatively well established that other healthrelated behaviours, such as sleep and exercise, affect our work. But nobody had looked at the shortterm effects of unhealthy eating.” For the study, researchers had 97 full-time employees in the United States answer a series of questions three times a day for 10 consecutive workdays.
Before work on each day, study participants answered questions related to their physical and emotional well-being. At the end of each workday, participants answered questions about what they did at work. In the evening, before bed, participants answered questions about their eating and drinking behaviours after work.

