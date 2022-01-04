Business

Late order flurry puts Airbus neck to neck with Boeing for 2021

A year-end order bonanza for Airbus SE has swept away most of the lead built up by Boeing Co. in 2021 and even put the European planemaker in a position to claim bragging rights for the year based on net commitments.
Boeing amassed an order advantage in early 2021 fueled by pent-up demand for its 737 Max as the single-aisle workhorse came off a two-year grounding. Through October, its lead stood at 428 aircraft, based on figures reported by the two plane makers.
But Airbus cashed in during the last two months of the year, notching major wins at the Dubai Airshow in November and snatching narrow-body accounts at Qantas Airways Ltd and Air France-KLM in December.
As of December 31, the order gap had shrunk to 58 planes, based on a Bloomberg calculation of announced orders.
Through November, Boeing had reported 457 net orders for 2021, with Airbus trailing at 368. But the European manufacturer’s December haul, including 40 firm orders from leasing firm Aviation Capital Group, pushed its annual total to about 548 before netting out any cancellations that haven’t been disclosed. That compares with 476 for Boeing, which notched a December freighter deal with UPS.
The final tally won’t be known until both companies report year-end orders and deliveries in early January.

 

