Late penalty drama as Man United beat Hammers

*Brighton hold out against Leicester

Jesse Lingard came off the bench to score a stunning late winner against his old side and Mark Noble saw an injury-time penalty saved as Manchester United dramatically came from behind to beat West Ham 2-1.

Meanwhile, Brighton’s superb start to the Premier League season continued as they held off a late Leicester rally to move up to third place in the table, reports the BBC.

The Foxes twice thought they had rescued a point in the closing stages but Ademola Lookman and Wilfred Ndidi both saw goals chalked off for Harvey Barnes straying offside.

Brighton bossed the opening hour but needed a controversial penalty to set them on their way, Neal Maupay scoring his third goal of the season from the spot after Jannik Vestergaard’s handball.

Vestergaard argued a foul by Maupay led him to handle Shane Duffy’s header but, after lengthy deliberations, referee Stuart Attwell awarded a spot-kick.

Danny Welbeck doubled Brighton’s advantage early in the second period, glancing home a near-post header from Leandro Trossard’s free-kick out wide.

Leicester finally sprang into life, Jamie Vardy halving the deficit by side-footing Youri Tielemans’ first-time cross in from close range after a fine one-touch move.

But they were denied a point as Barnes was twice adjudged to have interfered with play when Lookman scuffed home from a corner and Ndidi headed in from another.

RESULTS

West Ham 1 – 2 Man United

Brighton 2 – 1 Leicester

Like this: Like Loading...