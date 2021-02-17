Late policeman’s family mourns son killed by DSS

He was promoted on November 24, and was killed on January 23. The news of his promotion was received with joy by his family, but less than three months, sadness and agony ended his story. The 34-year-old police officer, Fawale Rauf, was among the successful junior officerspromotedtotherankof corporalfrom constable. Hewasdescribedasaresponsible officer in Osogbo, particularly at Dada EstatePoliceStationwherehewasattachedto.

Rauf, despite his low rank, was said to be the bread winner of the family. It was gathered that Rauf has helped so many people in the family with the little he gets as salary. He left three children, his wife, and the family. Rauf was reportedly beaten by three men of the Directorate of Security Service (DSS) on the 14th of January, 2021 at Riverside Hotel, Osogbo, and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Efforts of doctors to save his life were futile as Rauf eventually died on January 23, 2021. He died as a result of severe head injury purportedly inflicted on him by the DSS operatives. Why was Rauf beaten by officials of DSS has been kept from the public.

Those involved in the dastard action have not been presented for prosecution. Members of the public have been watching with keen interest to know if the just-growing-officer will be killed just like that. After waiting for some days without any action to bring the perpetrators to book, families of the late Rauf stormed the police command in Osogbo to demand Justice for their son. Father of the deceased officer, Fawale Rabiu, who led other members of the families, appealed to the Commissioner of Police in Osun, CP Olawale Olokode, to disclose the identity of the DSS officials involved in the killing of their son. Narrating the death of his son in pain, father of the late police officer said it was as if they killed his son to punish him. He said, “they killed my son to punish me. He doesn’t fight.

IborrowedN2millionforhiminmycooperative and he has promised to pay it back before the news of his death came to me. “I received the message in my farm at Mokore farm settlement that my son was rushed to the hospital. What they told me was that he went to the birthday party of his boss and argument ensued between him and three officials of DSS. When we got to hospital, they said the blood has affected his brain because of the stick used to beat him. “He joined the police about three years ago when he finished his schooling.

They didn’t allow me to enjoy him. He is my first born and he has been assisting his brothers and sisters when he got the job. “I was told that one Modi invites my son to the bar at Okefia for his birthday. We were also told that the said Modi is a senior to my son at their station. We hope to visit the station to see the police officer that invited my son to his birthday party. Wife of the late police officer, Balikis, who was carrying a month old baby, cried profusely at the police command, looking neglected. She said, “my husband left home for work on Thursday morning. But to my surprise, he was brought home by one Tunji on Friday. He couldn’t walk.

His friend that brought him home did not tell me what has happened to him despite my efforts to know why he could not walk. He only told me to let him rest. “I called his sister when I noticed that his condition was getting worse. She came and we took him to the hospital where we were later referred to another hospital. All efforts proved abortive.

My husband died on Saturday,” Rauf’s wife narrated. The younger sister of the late police officer, Adijat, who took him to hospital, said the killers of his brother must be made to face the law. She said, “when I got to his home, I met him lying helplessly on the bed. He couldn’t respond to my greetings. I couldn’t find any injury or mark in his body.

The only thing I noticed was a little mark on his head and clot of blood in his ear. “He was treated for some hours before we were referred to UNIOSUN teaching hospital. It was there that his head was scanned and Doctors discovered that he had sustained fatal internal injuries.

The doctors advised us to take him to UCH Ibadan, but considering his condition and time constraint, we took him to a specialist hospital where surgery was performed on the head and he was being treated before he later died. “We demand justice for my brother. He’s the bread winner and glory of our family and we don’t want him to die in vain.

We want Osun state government and the Nigeria Police force to come to our aid and bring the killers to book. On January 26, when families of the late police officer stormed the police command in Osogbo, Osun State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, eventually disclosed that one David Olowoporoku, was among the three officials of DSS that killed Rauf. Speaking through the Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Yemisi Opalola, Olokode said the identity of the other two operatives could not be ascertained. He said the late officer was working at Dada Estate police station before his death on January 23.

“We heard that he was beaten by three personnel of DSS. He was beaten by one David Olowoporoku and two others. The name of the two others is yet to be known but we know of that David Olowoporoku. “They beat him to coma and he was rushed to hospital after someone informed his DPO when he has already been receiving treatment at the hospital.

“He had a head injury so much that even when he was taken to the hospital, they thought he was dead. The doctors tried to save his life but he died. Before he gave up the ghost on 23 of January, 2021, he couldn’t talk again. The corpse was released to the family for burial. “Since he was attacked, the CP Olawale Olokode, met with the Director of DSS and he promised to produce the three culprits. He even said that they are facing a disciplinary committee.

“The CP insisted that those involved should be brought to the police since the matter involved the police for discreet information and investigation and later for prosecution. The CP also told the Force Headquarters. The case is still on.

“I want to assure that necessary action will be taken and no sinner will go unpunished. This will serve as a deterrent to others even for members of the force. We commiserate with the family of the deceased. We pray that God will give them the fortitude to bear the loss. “We appeal to all the sister security agencies to see ourselves as one family working toward same goal. There shouldn’t be any rivalry among us. We are to provide adequate security for the country, lives and properties.

No matter the misunderstanding, we should channel the matter to the appropriate quarter for amicable resolution. We should not take laws into our hands. “Member of the public should not panic over this issue. It will be resolved and such will not happen again. “Until now, the cause of the altercation between the deceased and the DSS officers is not known.

The DSS men has not been released to us,” CP stated. The commercial sex workers at River Side, Okefia, Osogbo, where Rauf was attacked, pleaded with security operatives not to release the DSS involved in the killing of late corporal Rauf.

They alleged that the DSS have been disturbing them in the area. One of them simply identified as Ajoke, said the DSS operatives are used to returning to Riverside after close of work to disturb us. She said there is no yahoo boy that the operatives did not know, saying “they don’t let us have customer again.

They have chased the yahoo boys that usually come to us away. They have chased some big men away because immediately they see somebody that dressed properly, they begin to disturb them until they give them money and those people will not come again.

“Things are changing for better since they arrested the DSS. Though, we learnt that they have touched the CCTV camera that recoded the beating of the policeman, we believe that God will fight for the deceased. We are pleading with the government not to release the DSS operatives,” Ajoke added

