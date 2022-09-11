Late Queen Elizabeth II represented many things to Nigeria –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the late Queen of England, Elizabeth II represented so many things to Nigeria. This came as he signed the Condolence Register at the residence of the British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing, in Abuja yesterday.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha,Buhari said “The Queen was not only a monarch, to us in Nigeria, she represented several things, having visited this country two times, one when three years after her ascension to the throne, and her coronation she visited in 1953, spent a period of about 20 days in Nigeria visiting different cities. Most of those cities still remember her in our youthful age.”

He said the late British Queen kept coming to Nigeria thereafter adding “I had the privilege of watching the rich display of the British tradition of the ascension and the proclamation of the new king, King Charles III, which is a depiction of the rich tradition and a blend of the rich tradition with the modern evolution of governance

. “In 1960-1963, before we became a republic, the Queen was the head of state. We had a governor general, it was after she vacated being the head of state that our then Governor General, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, of blessed memory became our first president.”

