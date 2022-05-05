News

Late Service of Papers: Court shifts hearing in suit against PDP’s Presidential Primary to May 10  

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Thursday  shifted till May 10, a the hearing in a suit seeking to stop the planned May 28  Presidential Primary Election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Judge, Justice Donatus Okorowo put off determination of the case following complaints by counsel to the plaintiff, Paul Erokoro (SAN) to the effect that the affidavit by PDP showing cause on why the primary should not be stopped was served on him late on Wednesday.

Although, the suit was slated for hearing this Thursday, Erokoro told Justice Okorowo that he needed time to respond to the reasons adduced by PDP against the suit of his client.

He pleaded with the Judge to give him time by way of adjournment to enable him put his house in order.

Counsel to PDP, Mahmud Magaji (SAN) did not object to the request for adjournment.

Justice Okorowo subsequently shifted hearing till May 10 and ordered parties to file and exchange their processes ahead of the day.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

$85.8bn debt: Court declines firm’s application for accessing property

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday refused an oral application by an oil drilling firm, Seplat Petroleum Development Company, seeking access to its accounts and offices locked by a court order over an alleged $85.8 billion debt.   The judge turned down the request following objection to the application by […]
News

No excuse is acceptable, Kanu must be produced in court on Thursday – Igbo lawyers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba

Igbo Lawyers Association (ILA) on Sunday cautioned against the continuous detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) by the Department of State Services (DSS) and warned against the failure to produce him in court. New Telegraph reports that the DSS on July 26, 2021 failed to produce the […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Rivers APC violence: Amaechi, Abe camps trade blame

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The factions of Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to Transportation Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and Senator Magnus Abe, yesterday traded blames over the attack of party members in Asari Toru Local Government Area of the state, where some members sustained serious injuries. While Abe in a statement claimed that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica