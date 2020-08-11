Late Sevilla goal ends Wolves’ Europa League dream

*Shakhtar Donetsk cruise past FC Basel 4-1

Wolves’ Europa League dream came to a heartbreaking end as Sevilla booked a semi-final against Manchester United on Sunday with a late winner.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side – whose pandemic-disrupted 2019-20 season lasted 383 days – had a glorious early chance to take the lead but Raul Jimenez’s penalty was saved reports the BBC.

They struggled to create chances after that and failed to hold on for extra time as Lucas Ocampos’ header from Ever Banega’s cross settled the tie for Sevilla with two minutes to go.

Wolves will not be in European competition next season after finishing seventh in the Premier League.

And in the other tie of the round, Shakhtar Donetsk cruised past FC Basel 4 – 1 in Gelsenkirchen to book a Europa League semi-final with Inter Milan.

The Ukrainian side raced into an early lead through Junior Moraes, before Taison doubled their lead.

Alan Patrick scored a third from the penalty spot after Taison was fouled, and Dodo added a fourth, before Ricky van Wolfswinkel hit a late consolation.

Shakhtar will face Inter in Dusseldorf on Monday, August 17, while Manchester United play Sevilla in the other tie on Sunday.

RESULTS

Shakhtar 4 – 1 FC Basel (FT)

Wolves 0 -1 Sevilla (FT)

