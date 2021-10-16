News

Late Sir Victor Uwaifo laid to rest, as Obaseki names Edo Creative Hub after him

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The remains of legendary highlife music maestro, Prof. Sir Victor Uwaifo, fondly referred to as the Guitar Boy, were yesterday interred in his palatial residence at Victor Uwaifo Avenue, off College Road, off Ekenwan Road in Benin, after funeral mass at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in the Edo State capital. The state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, in his tribute at the lying-in-state for late Uwaifo, described the passing of the music legend as the end of an era.

Other dignitaries at the event include Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu; former Edo State Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki; Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Marcus Onobun and the Chief of Staff to Edo State Governor, Osaigbovo Iyoha. Obaseki said the gov-ernment and the people of Edo mourn the death of a living legend adding: “For us, the passing of Sir Victor Uwaifo marks the end of an era that produced some of the prolific artistes from Edo.

It was a generation with creative minds, such as the late Erhabor Emopkai, Dr. Victor Eghareva and Sir Victor Uwaifo. Uwaifo’s passing marks the end of that era. “As a mark of honour to the late guitar boy, the Edo State Government has decided that our newly built creative hub will be named after Uwaifo. This creative hub which is going to be commissioned by the second week of November has a multi-million-dollar studio to support artistes. He noted that the hub will: “Promote creativity in Edo. It has editing suites. It will incubate state-based groups and artistes. It will be used for live shows. It has studios for Nollywood to rent for their productions.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Delta rejects FDC, AAC’s poor economy reports

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Government has faulted the misrepresentation of the prevailing economic indices in the state by the Financial Directives Company (FDC) which was supported by the Delta Chapter of African Action Congress (AAC). The state maintained that there was no iota of truth in the report and urged the public to disregard it. The Commissioner […]
News

Military: We’re set to stamp out criminality across country

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…to execute President’s order to the letter The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), Thursday, assured of its renewed commitment to stamp out all forms of crime and criminality afflicting the nation. Apart from terrorism in the North East, which has lingered for over 10 years, the state is confronted with other security challenges, occasioned by […]
News

Ilorin Emir inaugurates Central Mosque library

Posted on Author Our Reporters

THE Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has inaugurated the ultramodern library of the Ilorin Juma’at Central Mosque, Ilorin, Kwara State. The library comprises conventional and e-library sections. Speaking at a brief ceremony, conducted in compliance with COVID-19 protocols, Sulu-Gambari expressed delight over the building of the library within the central mosque complex. The Emir, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica