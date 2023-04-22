Body & Soul

Late Sound Sultan clothed, fed me –Spyro

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye Comment(0)

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Spyro has recounted how Sound Sultan, the late rapper, helped him in the early days of his career. In 2021, Sultan passed on after battling lymphoma, a type of cancer that starts in the white blood cells. In an Instagram post on Friday, the ‘Who Is Your Guy’ crooner said his success story will not be complete without the late rapper.

The singer said Sound Sultan clothed and fed him during a period when other people mocked him. Spyro, whose real name is Oluwasanmi Ogundipe, also expressed sadness that the rapper is not alive to witness his success. “I miss you mentor… I cannot count my blessings without you,” he wrote. “Today thoughts of how you fed me, clothed me and accepted me when nobody did come rushing back. I remember a night we were to go to an event and I as usual came so unkept and fashion-less but while others laughed at me, you went up to your room and brought your cloth down for me to wear. “I wish you are here to see all that is happening.

I remember how I would always tell you I would make you proud and it’s sad you ain’t here now. “Thank you for all you taught me and did for me …till we meet again, rest on in power #SoundSultan.” Spyro rose to prominence after releasing the hit song ‘Who Is Your Guy’ in November 2022. On March 3, the singer combined with Tiwa Savage for the remix of the song. He announced the acquisition of two houses on Thursday, about five months after releasing the song.

