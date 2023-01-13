Late Supreme Court Justice Kayode Eso’s widow, Helen, dies at 93

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The wife of late Justice Kayode Eso of the Supreme Court, Mrs. Helen Aina, has died.

New Telegraph learnt that the Delta State-born wife of the legal luminary died at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan around 4.00 p.m on January 11 after a brief illness. She was aged 93.

According to a family source, who confirmed her death, the passage was shocking and devastating to every member of the family. She is survived by children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

The source said that details of the burial arrangements will be announced later.

Late Justice Kayode Eso, who died in London after a brief illness in 2012, was one of the members of the eight-man panel of judges at the Supreme Court of Nigeria that presided over the Awolowo v. Shagari case, in which Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s petition challenged the declaration of Alhaji Shehu Shagari as the president-elect of the country after the August 11, 1979 presidential election.

The Supreme Court eventually ruled in favour of Shagari

