Late veteran actress, Bukky Ajayi, remembered

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede’s recent post on how much she misses her mother-inlaw, late veteran actress, Bukky Ajayi brought back memories to her many fans of her best times on the big screen. In an Instagram post, Jegede revealed that she misses the Late Ajayi so much.

“For so many reasons I miss this great woman so much. I wish you were here to see your grandson Mama, we miss you, and I have no idea why I’m so emotional tonight. I miss you Mama. I know you loved me like yours and took me like yours. I will forever remember you Mama B, especially your last days. Xavier will be proud to know about you,” she wrote.

The late veteran actress and broadcaster passed on Wednesday, July 6, 2016, from complications arising from breast cancer and cerebral malaria. As a Muslim, she was buried the same day.

She was born and bred in Nigeria but completed her higher education in England, the United Kingdom on the back of a federal government scholarship. In 1965, she left England for Nigeria where her career began as a presenter and newscaster for Nigerian Television Authority in 1966.

Ajayi made her film debut in the television series Village Headmaster during the ’70s before she went on to feature in ‘Checkmate’, a Nigeria television series that aired during the late 1980s to the early 1990s.

She featured in several films and soaps including ‘Critical Assignment’, ‘Diamond Ring’, ‘Witches’ among others. In 2016, her contributions to the Nigerian film industry was recognized after she and Sadiq Daba were awarded the Industry Merit Award at the 2016 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

Like this: Like Loading...