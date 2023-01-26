News

Lateef Adedimeji, Anike Ami Olaniyi goes red in new movie ‘Friday The 17TH

Multitalented Nollywood actress, Anike Ami Olaniyi one year after her first movie production ‘Anike Ami’ has engaged the services of one the most sought after creative; Adedimeji Lateef in her soon to be released movie titled ‘ Friday The 17th’.

Speaking on the new project, Anike disclosed that the month of February is synonymous to Valentine/Lovers days; hence there was need to wet the appetite of movie lovers to another wonder production which will be available on Youtube come February 14, 2023.
She said ‘intelligent Storytelling, the watchword at Prodigy and Pens School of Arts, is the reason it took her another year to produce another movie. She wants to get it right.

On why her brand is known for thriller cum horror movie productions with a sub theme of love; Anike explained that she likes to watch movie that makes her sit on the edge with entertaining, love/horror storyline amongst others, she believes a lot of people want that too.

Explaining why she is working with Lateef Adedimeji on this project; Anike reiterated that Adedimeji was a perfect fit for the role and knowing his capability; we knew he was the best man for the role and we are glad he made the production seamless.
Directed by multiple AMVCA winning director, Abiodun Jimoh; the movie tells the story of love, betrayal, transgression and Karma and feature stellar cast that includes Aisha Lawal, Bakare Zainab, Olaide Almaroof, Kehinde Iyawo Osun, Seyi Adeola, Ladi Folarin, Martini Ogbebor, Tosin Olutoki, Lara Kowoti, Adeola Imo etc… directed by multiple AMVCA winning director Abiodun Jimoh.
The movie is expected to be released on the Yorubaplus TV Youtube Channel on VALENTINE’S day

 

